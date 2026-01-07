Trisha Paytas, the controversial social media influencer and content creator, has announced that she is seriously contemplating running for the United States House of Representatives in the 2026 election, signalling an unexpected pivot from digital content to national politics.

Paytas revealed her intentions in a YouTube video titled '2026 MANIFESTATIONS' on 5 January 2026, stating she 'would love to run' for a Congressional seat representing her California district and insisting her decision stems from growing concern over the current state of American society.

In the video, which she recorded inside her car, Paytas said she wanted to make a 'difference' because she saw 'horrible stuff happening in the world, and happening right here in California as well'.

She followed up her announcement with a TikTok post explaining that the notion of public office came to her in what she described as a vivid dream or 'vision', and admitted she was researching the legal and procedural steps necessary to launch a candidacy.

From Digital Platforms to Political Ambitions

Paytas, 37, has cultivated a vast online presence over more than a decade on platforms like YouTube, Instagram and OnlyFans. Her public persona has traversed viral content, reality television appearances and music, while also attracting controversy and widespread attention.

She now lives in California with her husband, visual artist Moses Hacmon, and their three young children, whom she said were a motivating factor behind her decision to consider a political path. In her TikTok remarks, Paytas explained that after becoming a mother, she began to worry about 'watching the world just crumble, little-by-little,' and decided she could no longer ignore societal issues.

Paytas did not specify whether she intends to align with a political party, leaving her ideological orientation open to question. Previously, she has demonstrated eclectic political endorsements, including support for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in 2012 and, according to public statements, Donald Trump in 2016; she later distanced herself from that endorsement and said she voted for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

Ballot Access And Legal Requirements

To be included on the general election ballot on 3 November 2026, prospective congressional candidates in California must navigate a series of legal and procedural hurdles. The California Secretary of State's Qualifications and Requirements for the Office of US Representative state that candidates must be at least 25 years old, have been a US citizen for 7 years, and be a resident of California by the time they assume office.

California law allows candidates to qualify for the ballot in two ways: by paying a filing fee or by collecting signatures from registered voters. The document specifies a filing fee of £1,445 ($1,740) or submission of 1,714 signatures in lieu of that fee.

Nomination documents, including a Declaration of Candidacy, must be obtained and filed between 9 February and 6 March 2026. This timeline reflects the deadlines for that election cycle; missing these dates would preclude an appearance on the primary ballot, scheduled for 2 June 2026.

In addition, candidates seeking ballot access must gather between 40 and 60 nomination signatures from registered voters in the district they hope to represent.

Paytas herself acknowledged in her social media video that she was 'currently Googling' how to initiate these steps, indicating she is in the exploratory phase rather than having filed official paperwork.

Potential Policy Focus And Public Reaction

Among the few policy ideas Paytas has publicly floated is raising the legal minimum age to participate in the adult entertainment industry from 18 to 25. She described this as one of her 'main goals' if elected to Congress.

That policy suggestion taps into ongoing national debates about labour rights, safety standards, and the regulation of adult industries, but it has not been fleshed out in terms of legislative mechanics, legal justification, or constituent demand.

Or maybe we need people dedicated to the common good and welfare of all citizens in politics…instead of influencers, celebs, and clout chasers…. Maybe… — Brandon Jackson (@theotherbrj) January 6, 2026

Public reaction to Paytas's announcement has been mixed. Some members of her extensive online audience have encouraged her to pursue the campaign, interpreting it as a fresh avenue for her influence.

This timeline is so weird. Our political system is so flawed that it makes her an appealing option. — aric (@kingfractions) January 7, 2026

Others have expressed scepticism, questioning her qualifications, political seriousness and understanding of public policy. Independent observers note that celebrity candidates historically face scrutiny over their grasp of governance and institutional complexity.

Trisha Paytas's political ambitions may be beginning, but the road from content creation to Capitol Hill is long, steep and uncharted.