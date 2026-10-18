PlayStation 6 price predictions have prompted some gamers on Reddit to consider building PCs instead of buying Sony's next console. Analysts warned in 2026 that a model could approach $1,000 (€890 and £752), but Sony has not confirmed a price or release date.

The discussion follows Sony's latest round of price increases, which took effect in the United States on 2 April 2026. The company now lists the PlayStation 5 Pro at $899.99 (€801 and £677), the standard PS5 at $649.99 (€578 and £489), and the PS5 Digital Edition at $599.99 (€534 and £451).

Those figures are US recommended prices, with approximate currency conversions rather than UK or European retail prices. Sony lists the PS5 Pro at £789.99 in Britain and €899.99 in Europe.

Analysts Warn a PlayStation 6 Could Cost $1,000

Kantan Games chief executive Serkan Toto told GamesRadar+ that a $999 (€889 and £751) PlayStation 6 variant was 'not impossible.' His assessment was a forecast, not information from a confirmed Sony price list.

New York University professor Joost van Dreunen was similarly concerned about affordability. He predicted next-generation console hardware could start 50% above current-generation launch prices, suggesting console gaming might become 'a luxury expenditure.'

Circana analyst Mat Piscatella cautioned against treating either price or timing as settled. He said a 2027 launch was possible, as were 2028 or later, given the volatility affecting the hardware market. None of those dates is a Sony announcement.

Sony addressed the pressures directly at its 5 June investor meeting. In an official question-and-answer summary, the company said it could not absorb all rising component costs and did not intend to sell hardware at 'significant losses.'

It also said sales were proceeding as planned despite recent price rises, and that it did not believe customer demand had declined. The company is monitoring market conditions while assessing future pricing.

There is a financial risk if buyers decide new consoles are simply too expensive. In August, Ampere Analysis examined a hypothetical 2028 launch of conventionally designed PlayStation and Xbox successors at $1,000 (€890 and £752) each.

Its scenario analysis suggested their combined sales over five years could be up to 38% below the equivalent period for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. That estimate depends on specific assumptions. It does not predict Sony's actual price, launch year or sales.

PlayStation 6 Debate Turns to PCs and Game Ownership

A Reddit user captured the frustration with a complaint about '1000€ consoles to play 100€ mediocre games.' The comment questioned ownership of digital purchases, too. It was an opinion about a possible future, not evidence of next-generation game prices or quality.

Another commenter argued that spending $1,500 (€1,335 and £1,128) to $2,000 (€1,780 and £1,504) on a gaming PC could make more sense than buying an expensive console. They preferred access to competing digital storefronts and believed a PC would last longer.

Other participants disputed the affordability comparison. Neither side provided a representative analysis of PC costs, which vary considerably with specifications and the games someone wants to play.

The ownership argument has acquired a practical dimension. On 1 July, Sony announced it would stop producing physical discs for newly released PlayStation games from January 2028. Titles released on disc before that change will not be affected.

That decision does not establish whether the PlayStation 6 will include a disc drive. It does, however, give players another reason to consider where they purchase games and what forms of access they prefer.

Not everyone discussing expensive next-generation hardware plans to switch to PCs. One Xbox Series X owner said they would use their existing console for as long as possible before considering a second-hand successor, 'if they can be had for a reasonable price.'

The comments reflect individual reactions, not an organised boycott or reliable measure of future demand. Sony has made no announcement linking its PlayStation 6 plans to the discussion.