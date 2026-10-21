PlayStation fans have hit back at former Sony executive Ken Kutaragi after he described the backlash against physical game discs as a 'mentality issue,' arguing that the desire to own games is about more than nostalgia.

Kutaragi, widely known as the 'Father of PlayStation,' recently discussed the gaming industry's shift towards digital distribution and the growing concerns surrounding physical game ownership. While he acknowledged that players have understandable reasons for wanting discs, his comments have done little to calm frustrated gamers.

The debate has intensified amid reports that Sony plans to end physical disc production for new PlayStation game releases from 2028, raising questions about resale rights, game preservation and what customers actually receive when they buy a digital copy.

Ken Kutaragi Calls Disc Ownership a 'Mentality Issue'

In an interview with Video Games Chronicle, Kutaragi acknowledged that physical discs have become a symbol of ownership for many players.

'I understand that physical discs have become a metaphor for "owning" games. I really understand that mentality,' he said.

He compared the situation with smartphones, pointing out that consumers generally do not expect physical versions of the applications and digital content they use on connected devices. Kutaragi argued that maintaining physical media was not economically reasonable, suggesting that some of the resistance to abandoning discs came down to how consumers think about ownership.

However, many players believe the comparison overlooks important differences between purchasing a game on disc and accessing it through a digital storefront.

Digital Purchases Are Not the Same as Ownership

The comments prompted a wave of criticism across gaming communities, with players insisting that physical copies provide practical benefits that digital purchases cannot always replicate.

One Reddit discussion highlighted the concern that digital games can become unavailable if storefronts close, licensing agreements change or platform policies are altered. Other users pointed to the ability to resell, lend and collect physical games as reasons they continue to prefer discs.

One frustrated commenter wrote that the real issue was not simply a sentimental attachment to physical media, but the lack of security surrounding digital purchases.

Another argued that players should not be expected to abandon physical ownership without assurances that their digital libraries will remain accessible.

The debate reflects a longstanding distinction between buying a physical copy and purchasing a licence to access digital content under a platform's terms.

Financial Implications of Digital Only Releases

Some of the sharpest reactions centred on the financial implications of moving away from physical releases.

The sentiment behind the headline's blunt remark reflects a concern shared by many collectors: if customers cannot resell their games or shop around for used copies, they may have fewer ways to reduce the cost of gaming.

Physical games can be traded, purchased second-hand or sold when players no longer want them. Digital purchases, by comparison, generally cannot be resold or transferred freely between users.

Critics also worry that digital-only distribution could give platform holders greater control over pricing and availability, particularly when games disappear from online stores.

For players who already find new releases expensive, losing access to the second-hand market could make the hobby less affordable.

PlayStation's Digital Future Divides Gamers

Kutaragi's comments have reopened a wider debate about the future of console gaming, with convenience on one side and consumer control on the other.

Digital distribution offers instant access, eliminates the need to store physical cases and allows publishers to distribute updates more easily. However, physical releases give players greater flexibility and can help preserve games beyond the lifespan of a particular online service.

The controversy also highlights a question that extends beyond PlayStation: should customers be expected to accept fewer ownership options simply because digital distribution is more convenient for companies?

Kutaragi's argument may reflect the industry's economic direction, but the reaction suggests many gamers are not ready to give up physical media without a fight. For them, owning a game is not merely a mentality. It is about having control over something they have paid for.