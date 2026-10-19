The PlayStation 6 could become considerably more expensive than gamers anticipated after a hardware insider claimed its memory and storage components alone may cost more than $680 (about £560).

The latest PS6 price speculation circulated online over the weekend of 17 October 2026, raising fresh questions about Sony's next-generation console and its affordability.

For context, Sony has already increased PlayStation 5 prices, while rumors have suggested that its successor could approach $1,000 (about £820). The latest estimates add pressure to those predictions, although Sony has not confirmed the PS6's specifications, manufacturing costs or recommended retail price.

The new figure comes from hardware leaker Kepler_L2, whose reported estimates have gained attention among gaming enthusiasts. The claim concerns memory and storage rather than the total cost of producing a console.

That distinction matters. Even an accurate component estimate would not establish how much Sony intends to charge consumers.

$680 Components Spark New PS6 Cost Debate

According to discussions citing Kepler_L2, the estimated cost of the PS6's RAM and solid-state storage has risen above $680 (about £560). The figure does not include other essential hardware, such as its processor, graphics components, cooling system or casing.

The leaker had previously been associated with estimates placing the console's overall component bill close to $1,000 (about £820). However, those calculations remain unverified and could change before Sony finalises its hardware.

The latest discussion gained traction on Reddit, where users debated whether Sony could realistically keep its next console affordable.

One participant in the r/PS6 discussion argued that the memory estimate excluded several expensive components, making a four-figure retail price seem increasingly plausible. Others challenged the assumption that manufacturing costs would translate directly into the retail price.

One commenter suggested Sony could price the machine differently because the standard PlayStation targets a wider audience than its premium Pro model.

Neither argument establishes what the company will actually do. The reported component increases have also been linked to growing demand for memory technology from artificial intelligence infrastructure.

AI data centres compete for semiconductor manufacturing capacity and memory supplies, potentially affecting the prices paid by consumer electronics manufacturers. For Sony, expensive components could complicate decisions about performance, pricing and the timing of a future launch.

Yet the $680 (about £560) estimate remains a claim from an unofficial source. Sony has not published a PS6 bill of materials or independently substantiated the figure.

Sony Statements Highlight Hardware Cost Pressures

Sony's public comments provide a firmer indication of the financial pressures facing its gaming business

In a Game & Network Services investor Q&A published in July 2026, the company acknowledged that rising component costs were affecting its approach to hardware pricing. Sony said it was 'not realistic' to absorb every increase in component costs, while confirming that it did not intend to sell hardware at significant losses.

The comments did not specifically establish how Sony would price the PS6. They nevertheless suggest that future hardware decisions will be influenced by the company's assessment of costs and profitability.

That policy has attracted attention because console manufacturers have historically had the option of accepting lower hardware margins to encourage adoption.

Sony could still adjust its components, negotiate supplier prices or change its commercial strategy before introducing another PlayStation. Current PlayStation prices offer a useful comparison.

Following increases introduced in April 2026, the PS5 Pro carries a recommended UK price of £789.99, while the standard PS5 costs £569.99. Those figures demonstrate how much consumers already pay for Sony's existing hardware, without establishing where the PS6 will eventually sit.

The unanswered question is whether customers would accept another substantial increase for a console intended to succeed the standard PS5. The debate is particularly relevant for players who must also consider the cost of games, accessories and subscription services.

A more expensive console could make upgrading less attractive to consumers satisfied with their existing PlayStation 5 hardware. Still, a possible price above $1,000 (about £820) remains speculation rather than a confirmed outcome.

Release Timeline Unclear as Costs Cloud PS6 Outlook

Uncertainty also surrounds when Sony intends to release the PS6

Industry speculation has suggested a potential 2027 launch, although the company has not announced an official release date. Sony President and CEO Hiroki Totoki has previously indicated that decisions about the timing and pricing of future-generation consoles had not been finalized.

That leaves several possibilities open, including changes to hardware specifications or the launch schedule as component markets evolve.

The company has also discussed expanding PlayStation experiences beyond conventional living-room gaming, without confirming the configuration of its next-generation products.

For now, the reported $680 (about £560) memory and storage bill is a warning about possible production costs, not evidence of a final retail price.

Sony's next official hardware announcement will need to clarify whether those estimates reflect the console it actually plans to sell. Until then, a $1,000 (about £820) PS6 remains a possibility being debated, not a price consumers have been told to pay.