The trial of Zhimin Qian concluded on Tuesday, with the Chinese national sentenced to over a decade in prison for orchestrating one of the UK's largest cryptocurrency scams. Qian, 47, was found guilty of running a massive Ponzi scheme while living an extravagant lifestyle in London.

At Southwark Crown Court, she received an 11-year and eight-month sentence after pleading guilty to money laundering offences linked to the scheme, which defrauded approximately 128,000 victims in China. The case resulted in the UK's largest cryptocurrency seizure, with authorities confiscating 61,000 Bitcoin valued at over £5.5 billion ($6.6 billion).

Lavish Lifestyle Funded by Crime

Following her arrival in the UK in September 2017, Qian rented a luxurious six-bedroom mansion in Hampstead, North London, costing £17,333 per month. Prosecutors revealed she told estate agents she was running a successful jewellery business.

Under the alias Yadi Zhang, she travelled extensively across Europe, staying in high-end hotels and purchasing expensive jewellery. In Zurich, she spent £119,200 on two watches on a single occasion.

The £5.5 Billion Ponzi Scheme

Between 2014 and 2017, Qian operated Lantian Gerui—translated as 'Blue Sky'—a company promising investors high returns through health products and Bitcoin mining. In reality, it was a classic Ponzi scheme targeting middle-aged and elderly Chinese investors.

Prosecutor Gillian Jones KC told the court that victims, many of whom lost their life savings, invested around 40 billion renminbi (£4.3 billion). One victim's testimonial read, 'My wife divorced me. I was mentally broken,' highlighting the personal toll of the scam.

Fleeing Justice and Capture

When Chinese authorities shut down her operation in July 2017, Qian fled via Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, and Malaysia. She entered the UK using a forged St Kitts and Nevis passport under the name Yadi Zhang.

British police first encountered her in October 2018 during a raid on her Hampstead home, but she was not immediately arrested as her true identity was unknown. She subsequently remained at large for nearly six years.

Arrest and Sentencing

Detectives tracked her down in April 2024 after noticing activity in a dormant Bitcoin wallet. She was arrested at an Airbnb in York, where she was living with four Malaysian nationals working illegally as her domestic staff.

At the time of her arrest, Qian was found carrying over £60 million in cryptocurrency across four wallets, along with false passports and cash. She pleaded guilty at her trial's start in September.

Her accomplice, Jian Wen, was previously sentenced to six years and eight months for money laundering. Another associate, Malaysian national Seng Hok Ling, received four years and 11 months for transferring criminal property.

Asset Seizure and Organised Crime

Neil Colville, unit head prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, confirmed that authorities plan to seize assets worth approximately £4.8 billion linked to Qian's activities.

'Cryptocurrencies are increasingly used by organised criminals to disguise and transfer assets,' Colville said. 'This case exemplifies the scale of criminal proceeds available to fraudsters.'

Judge Sally-Ann Hales described Qian as the mastermind behind the entire operation. 'Your motive was one of pure greed,' she stated during sentencing.

This case highlights the growing intersection of cryptocurrency, organised crime, and financial fraud, with authorities intensifying efforts to combat such crimes and recover stolen assets.