The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said one of the wounded individuals was a Venezuelan national who was in the country illegally and believed to be connected to the Tren de Aragua criminal network.

The incident unfolded in Portland, Oregon, when US Customs and Border Patrol (US CBP) agents attempted to stop a vehicle they said was linked to gang activity.

It happened on 8 January 2026, at a moment when trust in federal immigration enforcement was already fragile. Authorities said the agent fired after facing an immediate threat, a claim now central to a federal investigation.

The case has quickly become a flashpoint, not only over what happened, but over how such operations are carried out.

Feds Shot Two People in Portland

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the Portland shooting occurred at around 2:19 pm PST outside an Adventist Health clinic near Southeast Main Street. A US Customs and Border Patrol agent was conducting what DHS described as a targeted vehicle stop. During that encounter, the agent fired a shot, wounding the two occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman.

Local police said they were not involved in the use of force. The FBI confirmed it has taken over the investigation into the shooting, while federal agents secured the original scene and collected evidence.

One Victim Claimed To Be a Vicious Venezuelan Gang Member

In a statement posted by Homeland Security, the department said the passenger was affiliated with a transnational prostitution ring linked to the gang and had been involved in a recent Portland shooting.

The driver, DHS added, was believed to be a member of what it described as the 'vicious' Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. Federal officials stated that the situation escalated after the agents identified themselves.

'When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponised his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents,' DHS said.

'Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot.' The department said the driver then fled with the passenger, leaving the scene.

What Is Tren de Aragua?

Tren de Aragua is a criminal group that originated in Venezuela and was founded in 2014 inside Tocorón prison. By 2017, it had grown into what Venezuelan media described as a 'megabanda', a large and highly organised gang.

The group is known for extortion, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation, with operations reported across parts of Latin America. US authorities have said suspected members have been arrested in several states. The US State Department has designated Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organisation, citing campaigns of violence by transnational criminal groups.

DHS has repeatedly pointed to the gang as a growing concern in immigration and border enforcement cases, arguing that its reach poses a broader security risk.

Portland Shooting Fuels Protests

The latest US CBP shooting in Portland prompted demonstrations outside City Hall and later at a South Portland ICE facility. City leaders called for greater transparency and independent investigations, while protesters demanded an end to federal enforcement operations in the city.

Trump’s regime is saying the shooting in Portland was “defensive” against gang members who were trying to run them over. The dispatch call says a man was shot twice in the arm and his wife in the chest. Why would they shoot BOTH if it was “defensive?” pic.twitter.com/gr0iOCR88t — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 9, 2026

With the ongoing protests against Feds shootings, the incident in Portland will likely remain under close public and political attention in the days ahead.