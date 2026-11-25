A social media rumour claims Barron Trump turned a $3.4 million (£2.55 million) NVIDIA options trade into about $312 million (£234 million). No public filing, regulator statement or credible financial report identifies the US president's youngest son as the trader. Market data also casts doubt on whether the alleged transaction took place.

The claim spread on X after NVIDIA announced on Monday, 23 November, that Jensen Huang had been reinstated as president and chief executive. Huang resigned on 12 November, and chief financial officer Colette Kress became interim chief executive. The board reversed course six days after chairman Harvey C. Jones said it did not intend to reinstate Huang.

NVIDIA shares closed at $165.05 (£123.79) on 23 November, up $39.52 (£29.64), or 31.48 per cent, from Friday's close of $125.53 (£94.15). The rally added close to $1 trillion (£750 billion) to the company's market value.

How the Barron Trump NVIDIA Rumour Spread

Corleone Invests, an account on X, labelled the claim a rumour. It said Barron was being named as the buyer of $3.4 million (£2.55 million) in NVIDIA call options purchased on Friday, 20 November. The post claimed the contracts were worth about $312 million (£234 million) after the share-price surge.

It provided no trade confirmation, named source or documents identifying the buyer. Options-market data can show contract activity, prices and volume, but it does not publicly identify individual traders.

The alleged transaction size is also in doubt. A fact-check published by What the Fact on 24 November cited Hedgeye Asset Management's analysis of Bloomberg trading data. It said only about $68,000 (£51,000) in premium had traded in the relevant $160-strike calls on Friday, far below the alleged $3.4 million (£2.55 million) purchase.

The fact-check rated the claim that the trade occurred as false with moderate confidence. It noted that detailed options data was not fully accessible and found no evidence linking Barron Trump to the position.

The posts also prompted insider-trading speculation, but there is no evidence Barron Trump placed a trade or used confidential information.

What Is Known About the Trump Family's NVIDIA Holdings

The rumour gained attention amid scrutiny of President Donald Trump's reported NVIDIA investments. A Washington Post review of his financial disclosures, published on 16 November, said reported trades indicated holdings worth between $13 million (£9.75 million) and $62 million (£46.5 million) at the end of August. At the end of 2024, the reported range was $615,000 (£461,000) to $1.3 million (£975,000).

The disclosures do not show that Barron Trump owns NVIDIA shares or options. The White House has said the president's assets are held in a trust managed by his children. It has also said independent financial managers make investment decisions and that Trump does not select or trade individual stocks.

The holdings have drawn scrutiny, although the newspaper said ethics attorneys found no evidence that conflict-of-interest laws had been broken.

NVIDIA's board said it received input from senior US government officials before reinstating Huang. Its 23 November announcement said the board was confident that his return posed no national security risk.

Neither the president's disclosures nor the board's statement supports the claim about Barron Trump. The alleged $312 million (£234 million) windfall remains unsupported. No verified evidence identifies Barron Trump as the trader, and available reporting raises serious doubts about the supposed $3.4 million (£2.55 million) options purchase.