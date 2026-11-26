Elon Musk, who sees a path to SpaceX eventually being worth many times more than the current global economy, has doubled his promised stock giveaway to American children, pledging two shares each through a combination of corporate and personal contributions.

The billionaire announced the expanded commitment on Thursday, 26 November, in a post on X, building on an earlier pledge to give American children a stake in SpaceX. 'Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally,' Musk wrote.

Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2026

The announcement followed SpaceX's commitment to contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account, a tax-advantaged investment account designed to help American families build long-term savings for their children.

Musk Envisions SpaceX Surpassing the Global Economy

The announcement follows Musk's 9 October prediction that SpaceX could become worth far more than the global economy. 'This will sound super crazy, but I see a path to SpaceX being worth orders of magnitude more than the current Earth economy,' Musk wrote on X.

This will sound super crazy, but I see a path to SpaceX being worth orders of magnitude more than the current Earth economy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2026

Shammi Thakur, Research Director at Vyansa Intelligence, told Moneywise that SpaceX's valuation would require an extraordinary level of future profitability. 'A valuation is the present value of future profits, so SpaceX would need to earn more than today's entire global economy and sustain it,' he said.

Thakur said such a scenario would only be conceivable if an entirely new economy emerged, rather than SpaceX simply gaining market share in existing industries. He said that as a financial forecast, it is something that 'defies conventional mathematics'. He concluded that the scenario was 'not testable on any investable timeline.'

$18 Billion Giveaway for America's Children

According to the US Census Bureau, approximately 72 million people in the United States were under 18. Using Wednesday's closing share price of $127.44, the combined pledge would be worth more than $18 billion if extended to every child in the country.

The initiative builds on Musk's October announcement that he intended to distribute shares from his personal holdings in 2027. 'Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many,' he wrote at the time.

Musk said direct share distributions would give people a stake in future economic growth. 'Giving shares, which are stakes in the future economy, directly to the people is the way,' he added.

The billionaire's commitment follows a separate donation announced by SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell and her husband. The couple pledged shares to benefit more than two million children through the Trump Accounts initiative, with Shotwell outlining the distribution criteria in October.

Questions Remain Over Stock Distribution

Despite the announcement, SpaceX has not clarified whether Musk's personal contribution would also go through Trump Accounts or be distributed separately. The company has also not said whether the shares would be subject to a lock-up period restricting when beneficiaries could sell them.

The distinction matters: SpaceX's contribution involves newly issued shares, while Musk's pledge would come from his personal holdings. The full distribution timeline has yet to be disclosed.