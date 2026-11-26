South Korean market expert Kim Ah-hyun broke down in tears during a live broadcast on Seoul Economic TV as stocks plunged, later describing her reaction as 'tears of anger'. The moment went viral after the 25 November episode of her programme, Kim Ah-hyun's Golden Stock, as South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index fell 6.16% to a 10-month low.

In a subsequent livestream, Kim clarified that she had not cried over personal trading losses, as some online commenters had speculated. She explained that she had become overwhelmed after hearing accounts from individual investors who had suffered significant losses during the market downturn, describing her reaction as "tears of anger".

Samsung Chart Triggers Emotional Reaction

During the broadcast, Kim discussed the downturn in the US Nasdaq and warned viewers that it could fall further. A chart then appeared showing a Samsung Electronics single-stock leveraged product plunging by approximately 15.2%, prompting an emotional reaction from the anchor.

South Korea's leveraged trading frenzy has turned into a DISASTER:



Korea's Leveraged ETFs' assets under management have dropped nearly -$40 billion, or -75% from their June peak, to ~$12 billion, their lowest level since January.



The 3x leveraged long South Korea ETF, $KORU,… pic.twitter.com/OS86uaHAoj — Global Markets Investor (@GlobalMktObserv) November 26, 2026

After pausing and struggling to continue, Kim urged small investors to remain strong through the 'very difficult market'. The broadcast subsequently cut away. At the end of the segment, she asked viewers for their understanding after allowing her emotions to show.

Despite the interruption, Kim continued with her advice to retail investors, cautioning them against panic-buying during brief market rebounds and recommending that they hold on to cash instead.

South Korean Stocks Rebound After Sell-Off

Kim's emotional broadcast came amid a sharp sell-off in South Korean equities, with steep declines in major chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix contributing to the benchmark index's losses.

The market subsequently edged up 0.29% on Thursday, following the previous day's drop of more than 6%, according to the original report. However, concerns remain over the potential for further declines, amid higher interest rates, investor nervousness and doubts surrounding artificial intelligence.

Social Media Users React to Kim's Breakdown

Kim's emotional response prompted a wave of reactions on X, with some users speculating that she had also suffered personal financial losses.

One user suggested: 'Her entire life savings have been depleted'. Another wrote: 'Guess she checked her own portfolio right before going live', while a third commented: 'THINGS MUST BE GETTING REALLY BAD OVER THERE'.

A fourth user speculated that the anchor might now have to work until she was 80 because of the market downturn, adding: 'I never laugh at people losing money'. Another person related to her reaction, writing: 'That's how I feel when I look at my portfolio right now'.

The Mirror's report also embedded a post by X user @gurgavin, dated 26 November, which shared the clip and described a South Korean news anchor breaking down while reporting on the stock market crash. The post's caption also warned that 'things must be getting really bad over there'.

Other users focused on the wider impact of the sell-off. @EdgeCGroup wrote: 'Market losses are more than just numbers on a screen', while @RonaVictorovna commented: 'Koreans really got screwed royally - many have no way to make out unless investing majority of their worth in a handful of consolidated indexes'.

Some took a lighter approach. @smarter_sw24322 posted: 'NO CRYING IN THE CASINO', a phrase also shared by @kyzp2, whose account is labelled as a parody account.