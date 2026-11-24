Reddit shares fell 29.22 per cent in a single session after the company reported quarterly earnings on 29 October, despite beating analyst expectations. Investors have since focused on declining Google search referrals, the company's fourth-quarter outlook and analyst price cuts.

The shares fell 18 per cent in extended trading after the announcement, according to the article's source data. StockAnalysis historical data shows they closed at $91.73 (£70.36) on 30 October, down from $129.60 (£99.40) the previous day.

Reddit's results were stronger than expected, but the share-price reaction indicates that investors were also assessing its future growth prospects.

Why Reddit Stock Is Falling as Google AI Search Reshapes Online Traffic

Reddit's official third-quarter results reported revenue of $895 million (£686.47 million), up 53 per cent year on year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.40 (£1.07), above analyst expectations. Net income reached $283 million (£217.06 million), while daily active unique users rose 12 per cent to 130.3 million.

Reddit chief executive Steve Huffman attributed the fall in search referral traffic to Google's AI-powered search features. Reuters reported that Huffman said referrals declined by more than one million per week on average during October.

Google's AI Mode and AI Overviews provide generated answers within search results. This may mean some users have less reason to visit external websites.

For Reddit, fewer referrals could reduce opportunities to bring in users and generate advertising revenue. The company has linked the referral decline to Google's features, but the figures provided do not establish how much of Reddit's traffic change is attributable to them.

Reddit forecast fourth-quarter revenue of between $1 billion (£767 million) and $1.03 billion (£790.01 million). Investing.com reported that the range was below consensus estimates, while Reuters described it as largely in line with expectations.

The two assessments differ, and the article does not provide the estimates behind either comparison. The forecast nevertheless implies further annual revenue growth, rather than a contraction.

Reddit Stock Faces Analyst Price Cuts Despite Positive Ratings

Several research firms lowered their Reddit price targets after the earnings announcement. StockAnalysis reported that Argus Research cut its target from $225 (£172.58) to $150 (£115.05) on 12 November, while retaining its 'Buy' rating.

Guggenheim lowered its target from $170 (£130.39) to $140 (£107.38) on 10 November. Phillip Securities cut its target from $230 (£176.41) to $140 (£107.38) on 4 November. These are revised estimates, not changes to Reddit's reported financial results.

Analyst views remain mixed. Benzinga recorded 14 positive recommendations and 11 'Hold' ratings, with an average price target of $192.07 (£147.32). Investing.com reported a lower average target of $148.46 (£113.87), based on a separate analyst sample.

The difference between the averages reflects the use of different analyst samples. Price targets are forecasts, not guaranteed returns, and should not be read as a prediction that the share price will reach a particular level.

Reddit Stock Price Prediction Signals Persistent Market Pressure

Reddit shares rose 4.02 per cent to close at $88.76 (£68.08) on Monday, 23 November, but remained below their 29 October closing price. Blockchain.News reported a price of $88.43 (£67.83) in an analysis published at 08:44 GMT on Tuesday. That figure is a reported market snapshot, not an official NYSE closing price.

The analysis gave a relative strength index of 33.93 and identified potential support at $86.79 (£66.57) and $85.16 (£65.32), with potential resistance between $91.47 (£70.16) and $94.52 (£72.50).

These are technical indicators and levels cited by the report, not assured price movements. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the calculations or Tuesday's reported price.

Reddit plans to test an account-only browsing experience in selected international markets during the fourth quarter.

Management hopes it will strengthen engagement among signed-in users and reduce exposure to falling search referrals. The article does not give details of the markets involved or explain how the test may affect user numbers or advertising revenue.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Share prices and analyst forecasts are subject to change.