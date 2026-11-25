Michael Burry's warnings about the AI boom are looking increasingly difficult for Wall Street to ignore, as the recent brutal sell-off has wiped out trillions of dollars in semiconductor market value and sent some of the industry's most heavily hyped stocks tumbling. The investor made famous by The Big Short has now taken a pointed victory lap, insisting he gave investors enough information to recognise the dangers before the losses arrived.

'Coreweave, Nebius, NVIDIA, semis, I tried to warn you all,' Burry wrote on X on 19th November. 'I didn't say short. But I provided the information one would need to sell.'

Nebius Suffers One of Its Worst Trading Days

Nebius has been among the biggest casualties. Its shares fell over 27.7% in the past five trading days.

The decline accelerated following the company's Q3 results on 12th November. Although revenue surged 571% year-over-year to $980.8 million, investors appeared increasingly concerned about the enormous costs required to sustain that growth.

Nebius lowered its 2026 revenue forecast to the bottom of its $3 billion to $3.4 billion guidance range while increasing its capital expenditure plans to approximately $27 billion.

Its 2027 projections underline the scale of the challenge: Nebius expects $12 billion to $13 billion in revenue but anticipates spending between $40 billion and $45 billion.

The figures have intensified questions about whether AI infrastructure companies can convert enormous investment commitments into sustainable profits.

CoreWeave's Debt Burden Raises Questions

CoreWeave shares also fell 19.4% in the past five days, and are down 46.3% year-to-date.

Unlike NVIDIA, which sells the chips powering AI development, CoreWeave operates data centres and rents computing capacity to AI companies. Its business requires enormous upfront investment, much of it financed through borrowing.

The company's Q3 results exposed the pressure. CoreWeave generated $3.66 billion in revenue and $207 million in operating income, but its net interest expense reached $846 million. It ultimately reported a $709 million net loss.

The gap between operating income and financing costs has raised questions about whether the company's rapid expansion can generate sufficient returns to justify its borrowing.

NVIDIA's Strong Sales Fail to Reassure Investors

NVIDIA also suffered a significant setback, despite reporting quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion, representing 103% year-over-year growth.

The stock tumbled 8% during Wednesday trading after starting the week with a massive rally as investors parse concerns about the chipmaker's accounting practices, future profitability, and leadership volatility. The company forecast fiscal Q4 gross margins of 71% to 72%, down from 74.8% in the latest quarter, adding to concerns about profitability.

A report that the Securities and Exchange Commission was examining potential accounting issues at NVIDIA also intensified selling. However, the reported inquiry did not establish wrongdoing.

AMD Joins the AI Sell-Off

The chipmaker faced additional pressure after Hunterbrook Media raised questions about whether its software had reached Chinese server manufacturer IEIT Systems, which is subject to US trade restrictions.

AMD rejected the report's characterisation of its business and said it complies with US export rules.

For Burry, the sell-off reinforces a warning he has been making about the economics underpinning the AI boom: enormous spending, expensive infrastructure, mounting financing obligations, and questions about how quickly technology assets lose their commercial value.

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