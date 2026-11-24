More than half of the cryptocurrency wallets on the public leaderboard for US President Donald Trump's latest meme coin gala received tokens directly from exchanges that prohibit US customers, according to an analysis by consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, renewing scrutiny over potential foreign access to the president.

Trump's latest dinner for holders of his $TRUMP cryptocurrency took place on Sunday, 22 November 2026, at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, more than a year after his inaugural dinner in May 2025.

Non-US Exchange Links Come Under Scrutiny

The exclusive gathering offered up to 185 seats, with rankings based on participants' time-weighted $TRUMP holdings. Public Citizen found that at least 66 of the 130 wallets listed on the public leaderboard received $TRUMP directly from exchanges that restrict US customers, including the global version of Binance, Bybit, and BloFin. Among the wallets identified were at least 15 of the 29 that qualified for a VIP reception with the president.

'If those bans are enforced, many of the people vying for a seat at the president's table don't live in the United States,' said Zach Everson, Public Citizen's research director. However, the findings do not independently establish the nationality or residency of individual wallet owners, nor do they confirm who ultimately attended the dinner.

Everson had previously raised concerns about potential foreign influence, telling CBS News in October that foreign actors once needed a 'back door' to seek influence with a president. 'Trump is holding the front door open and inviting them in for a steak dinner,' he said.

Foreign Access Concerns Resurface

Trump's cryptocurrency gatherings have drawn criticism from lawmakers and ethics advocates over whether foreign investors could gain access to the US president by acquiring his meme coin. Democratic lawmakers previously urged the White House to disclose the guest list for the May 2025 dinner, while some joined a protest outside the Virginia golf club.

They renewed their request in October, highlighting continuing concerns surrounding transparency and potential conflicts of interest arising from the president's cryptocurrency ventures.

A Closer Look at the Gala's Leaderboard

FastX, a Singapore-linked cryptocurrency trading platform, topped the leaderboard, holding approximately $1.65 million in $TRUMP as of 16 November. The third-ranked wallet was linked to Unitas, a stablecoin issuer operated by a company registered in the British Virgin Islands, according to Public Citizen.

Dutch cryptocurrency entrepreneur Morten Christensen, founder and chief executive of AirdropAlert, shared a photograph from the gala on X. He placed 26th in the contest, with time-weighted holdings valued at $45,351. Public Citizen also flagged 14 wallets it suspects were linked to the same person or group. Each received about 3,700 $TRUMP tokens from Binance in October before being emptied weeks before the cutoff.

The event featured Trump as a speaker, alongside guests including Floyd Mayweather, Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, former NBA player Tristan Thompson, and mentalist Lior Suchard.

$TRUMP Plunges Nearly 99% From Peak

The gala came against the backdrop of a dramatic collapse in the cryptocurrency's market value, with $TRUMP trading approximately 98.8% below its reported record high of $75.35. When Trump hosted his first dinner for token holders in May 2025, the cryptocurrency was trading at $14.43.

By April 2026, when the president held a cryptocurrency conference and luncheon at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, its price had fallen to $2.88. At the time of writing, as per CoinMarketCap, the $TRUMP token was trading at approximately $0.87.