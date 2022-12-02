American rapper Kanye West confirmed his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections to Billboard while answering paparazzi questions on November 20, 2022. In a now-deleted tweet, Ye said, "YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH" while including a photo of what seems to be his election symbol of a Nazi swastika inside the Star of David.

Kanye West promotes his 2024 Presidential campaign with symbol that seems to be a swastika inside the Star of David. pic.twitter.com/slH3HxyOYd — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 2, 2022

West's controversial use of these symbols is preceded by the anti-Semitic views that have made numerous million-dollar brands drop him. Companies that have cut off ties with the "Gold Digger" singer include Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, JP Morgan Chase and Creative Artists Agency.

In Kanye's newest interview with American far-right and prominent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, he said: "I see good things about Hitler." and "Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

He went on to say, "[Hitler] invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician." and an outright "I like Hitler."

The singer's controversial statements have pushed Twitter Inc to once again suspend his account just two months after it was reinstated. Twitter owner Elon Musk who calls himself a free speech absolutist said that Ye had to be suspended as he violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk tweeted on Thursday.

Days after announcing his candidacy, West visited former US president Donald Trump with political advisor Karen Giorno and white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. He reportedly asked Trump to be his running mate.

After Trump's firm rejection, West released a video statement saying, "When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was going to lose — I mean has that ever worked for anyone in history? I'm like hold on, hold on, hold on, Trump, you're talking to Ye."

In response, Trump said that West "unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. Trump met with Ye several times to "help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black... who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else" and that he told the "Flashing Lights" singer, "don't run for office, a total waste of time, can't win".