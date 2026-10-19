Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, reportedly died just hours after entering a luxury rehabilitation residence in California, leaving investigators searching for answers about a suspected drug overdose. Nearly a month after the 27-year-old model's reported death, his official cause of death remains undetermined, while his devastated family has broken its silence with emotional tributes.

Gerber reportedly died on 20 September at Resolutions Living in Santa Monica, where he had checked in the previous evening. His reported death has prompted questions about the circumstances surrounding his final rehabilitation stay and the source of the drugs police believe may have been involved.

Cause of Death Remains Under Investigation

The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating Gerber's reported death as a suspected overdose, although the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has yet to establish an official cause of death.

An autopsy was performed on 21 September, but investigators requested additional testing before determining the cause and manner of death. Police have said there is no indication of foul play. However, authorities are still investigating where the suspected drugs originated and how Gerber allegedly obtained them.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the medical examiner warned that reaching a definitive finding could take several months.

Inside Presley Gerber's Final Hours at California Rehab

Gerber reportedly entered Resolutions Living at approximately 10pm on Saturday, 19 September, less than 12 hours before emergency responders arrived. Santa Monica police received reports of a possible overdose and cardiac arrest at approximately 9:35am the following morning.Paramedics pronounced Gerber dead at 9:45am.

The upscale sober-living residence operates in a regulatory grey area and is not authorised to provide medical care. California health officials are investigating whether the facility offered services requiring a state licence following a complaint about its operations. Authorities have not established that any regulatory issue contributed to Gerber's reported death.

He Openly Discussed Mental Health Issues

Before his reported death, Gerber frequently discussed his mental health challenges and experiences with substance use. Through his Instagram series 'Mental Health Mondays,' he shared personal experiences involving ketamine, kratom and rehabilitation.

In March, he also discussed plans to undergo ibogaine treatment in Mexico. The powerful psychedelic has been studied as a potential addiction treatment but carries serious health risks, including potentially fatal heart complications. There is no established evidence connecting ibogaine to the reported death.

Gerber previously described how changes to his childhood surfing routine, modelling career and medication affected his wellbeing.

Heartbreaking Tributes for Presley Gerber

On Sunday, 18 October, Crawford reportedly shared a black-and-white photograph of Presley alongside a statement signed by herself, her husband, Rande Gerber, and their daughter, Kaia.

'We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother,' the family wrote.

Crawford remembered Presley for his kindness and vulnerability, expressing gratitude for the support received following his death.

Kaia separately shared childhood footage and an emotional letter recalling their relationship.

'I am learning how to love you when I cannot see you,' she wrote.

The model also remembered how Presley volunteered to have his ears pierced first when she was frightened of the procedure.

Presley began modelling as a teenager, making his Moschino runway debut at 16 before appearing in campaigns alongside his mother and sister.