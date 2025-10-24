Despite being stripped of his Duke of York title on 17 October 2025, is reportedly still demanding royal treatment within the confines of Royal Lodge, his Windsor residence. Staff allegedly continue to bow and address him as 'His Royal Highness,' sparking fresh controversy amid the lingering fallout from his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Inside Royal Lodge: 'Palace Rules Don't Apply'

According to sources speaking to Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop, the atmosphere inside Royal Lodge remains unchanged. 'The butler still says Your Royal Highness, and the staff still bow,' one insider claimed. 'Andrew's made it clear — palace rules don't apply inside his walls'

Buckingham Palace confirmed Andrew's title removal in an official statement, noting that the decision was made in consultation with King Charles III and the wider royal family. 'I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me,' Andrew said in the statement released on 17 October.

'It's My Birthright': Prince Andrew's Defiance

Despite the formal renunciation, Andrew reportedly insists that his royal status is 'his birthright.' Sources close to the prince say he continues to issue directives at home as if nothing has changed. '[It's] not something the King can erase,' one insider told RadarOnline, suggesting Andrew views his royal identity as immutable.

The prince's stance has raised eyebrows, especially given the gravity of the allegations that led to his public downfall. His association with Epstein and the civil sexual abuse case brought by Virginia Giuffre have cast a long shadow over his reputation, prompting King Charles to take decisive action.

King Charles Reaches 'Tipping Point'

The decision to strip Andrew of his titles reportedly came after King Charles reached a 'tipping point' in his brother's ongoing scandals. According to Lawyer Monthly, the palace viewed the Epstein fallout as a distraction from the monarchy's public duties, leading to Andrew's formal withdrawal from royal honours.

While Andrew remains a prince by birth, he no longer holds the peerage title of Duke of York, originally granted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1986. His duties had already been scaled back following a disastrous 2016 interview and further legal pressure in 2022.

A Fallen Prince in a Royal Bubble

'He's living in his own royal bubble,' one source explained. 'To the world, he's a fallen prince — but in his home, he's still the Duke.' The comment underscores the disconnect between Andrew's public standing and his private behaviour, fuelling criticism of his refusal to accept the consequences of his actions.

The prince's insistence on maintaining royal protocol at home has reignited debate over the monarchy's accountability and the limits of privilege. As the Epstein scandal continues to reverberate, Andrew's behaviour behind closed doors may further erode public trust in the institution.