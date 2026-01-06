Prince Harry is making heartfelt pleas for his father, King Charles III, to travel to California this April. The Duke of Sussex hopes the monarch will stay at his Montecito mansion with wife Meghan Markle during the King's upcoming State Visit to the United States.

For Harry, the request is deeply personal. If the King agrees, it will mark the first time he has seen his grandchildren—six-year-old Prince Archie and four-year-old Princess Lilibet—since the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022. The reunion would not only be symbolic but also a chance to heal divisions within the family, offering the King an opportunity to spend meaningful time with the youngest members of the royal line.

Harry's Emotional Plea

A source told The Sun that Harry was adamant about having his father come and visit him and his family in Montecito. 'He knows that they are strained, but he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren,' the source said.

The King is scheduled to travel with Queen Camila to Washington, DC, in April 2026 to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House. The visit coincides with commemorations of America's 250th anniversary of independence from Britain.

Harry Expects to Regain Armed Security in the UK

Harry stopped bringing his family back to the UK after the government withdrew armed security in 2020, following his and Meghan's decision to step back from doing royal duties as senior members of the royal family.

However, sources told People Magazine that there has been 'positive' feedback from the British government about a reversal of the May 2022 appeal decision not to grant the Duke of Sussex security each time he visits the UK.

According to the report, officials from the royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec) under the Home Office reviewed Harry's appeal and discovered that he meets the requirements for taxpayer-funded protection.

The alleged positive review could restore armed guards and institutional support, similar to what Harry and Meghan received when they were still working royals. If granted, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can finally bring their children back to the UK to visit and reunite with the King.

Harry previously told the High Court in London in 2022, through his lawyer Shaheed Fatima KC, that he does not feel safe travelling to the UK with his children, both raised in the US. 'It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart,' Fatima said as reported by the BBC.

The Duke described how his car was allegedly chased by photographers after attending the unveiling of a memorial statue for his mother, Princess Diana, and joining a garden party for the seriously ill children and young people hosted by charity organisation Wellchild in June and July 2021.

The King has yet to respond to Harry's invitation to visit Montecito and spend time with his grandchildren during his US trip.