Meghan Markle has reportedly declined to join Prince Harry's attempts to broker a family truce.

Prince Harry's quiet drive for reconciliation with his father, King Charles, and the wider royal household has become public after a private meeting at Clarence House on 10 September 2025, but RadarOnline reports that the Duchess of Sussex has 'no interest' in joining any formal 'peace talks'.

The Reports

RadarOnline publishes an 'exclusive' saying that Meghan has refused to take part in renewed peace efforts and has 'no interest' in being involved in a formalised reconciliation. The article quotes unnamed insiders and suggests the palace has drawn up a 'prenup-style' arrangement to govern future co-operation between the Sussexes and the Crown.

That reporting frames Meghan as a potential obstacle to a rapprochement that Prince Harry is said to be pursuing by making gestures to his father and aides. But Radar's piece relies on anonymous sources rather than a public statement from the Duchess or an official palace release, which matters for verification and journalistic weight.

What Meghan Has Said (And What She Has Not)

Meghan's most recent long interview for mainstream outlets was published as a Bloomberg/Bloomberg Originals appearance on The Circuit with Emily Chang, published late August 2025, where she discusses life in Montecito, her business projects and the personal toll of intense media scrutiny.

In that conversation, she emphasised the strain of public life — 'I'm a real person' — and focused largely on commercial and creative ventures rather than the mechanics of palace reconciliation. The full episode and transcript are publicly available through the programme's publisher.

Because that interview is primarily about Meghan's post-royal life and work, it cannot be read as an on-the-record refusal to attend private family talks that may have been arranged behind closed doors in September. In short: RadarOnline's 'refusal' claim is not corroborated by any direct quote from Meghan in the public interviews and transcripts available to date.

Why This Matters

The issue here is real: a son seeking to rebuild bridges with his ailing father, a family under intense public scrutiny, and two high-profile figures who must reconcile private loyalty, parental responsibility and their commercial, public lives.

Security constraints, highlighted during Harry's visit and in ongoing legal battles over his protection, complicate any plan for joint appearances or family negotiations, and these practicalities may shape who attends what, when and how.

At present the balance of evidence is straightforward: there was a private meeting on 10 September 2025 that the palace and respected outlets confirm; Prince Harry's office has publicly rejected stories that mischaracterise that meeting; RadarOnline reports that Meghan did not wish to be involved, but that claim rests on unnamed insiders and is not matched by a public, attributable statement from the Duchess herself or by her Emily Chang interview.

Meghan's participation — or non-participation — in any future family discussions will only be definitively proven if she or her representatives put that position on the record.

'The castle gates are not yet closed' but neither are they fully open.