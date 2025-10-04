Following a brief, 54-minute tea with his father during a recent short trip to the UK, Harry, 41, has placed the blame for the breakdown of the reunion squarely on the shoulders of the palace staff. The starling accusations emerged after whispers of the royal tête-à-tête were widely reported in the media.

Harry's spokesperson quickly released a damning statement that refuted the press reports as 'categorically false' and accused palace 'sources' of being 'intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.' This aggressive public stance has been the catalyst for what our own sources call Harry's 'war' with the courtiers.

The Sabotage Claim: Prince Harry Goes To War With The Firm

The core of the conflict stems from the media leaks following the afternoon tea. The Duke's camp reportedly confirmed a gift exchange had taken place, stating King Charles received 'a framed photograph' believed to be of Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, but the gift did not include an image of the Duke and Duchess.

A source revealed to Heat UK that this specific 'nugget of truth' being leaked to the press suggests a direct palace source, which has been the trigger for Prince Harry's current outrage and war with the 'men in grey.'

This confrontation is fueling a massive internal struggle, as scepticism grows about Prince Harry and Meghan's ultimate motives within Buckingham Palace.

The wheels for the Sussexes' 'Operation Bring Harry Back from the Cold' began in July when photographs surfaced of a 'peace summit' meeting between their staff and Charles's communications secretary.

At the time, the focus quickly shifted to who alerted the paparazzi, publicly suggesting Harry and Meghan may want one foot back into the royal fold.

Now, Prince Harry's latest outburst has 'further sparked the fury of courtiers' who feel they have been working hard—some for decades—for the good of The Crown.

The insider explains, 'Harry hasn't helped his cause by trying to take on some of the Palace aides who he claims have been briefing the press against him and Meghan. His angry words have made them even more determined to put a spanner in his plans and talk sense into the King before it's too late.'

King Charles Defies His Own Family And Aides

The King's attempts at peace are meeting ferocious internal resistance, with his own closest advisors and family members warning him against Prince Harry's influence.

The insider tells Heat UK: 'Charles has really put his neck on the line to give peace a chance,' despite the deep scepticism of the monarchy's staff. 'Charles is running into a lot of resistance, not just from Prince William and Queen Camilla but pretty much throughout the Firm,' who dread the repercussions of this peace plan.

A staggering 'at least 80 percent of the household think Charles is making a huge mistake' by entertaining this olive branch, viewing Harry as a 'spoiled brat who abandoned his duties.'

The gravity of the King's gamble is underscored by the explicit warnings from his heir and his wife. Royal aides are reminding Charles that 'William is the future, and he's made it very clear he wants nothing to do with Harry.'

Furthermore, 'Camilla is giving the same warning and saying he's being blinded by fatherly guilt'. Despite the massive tension, 'so far Charles isn't backing down.'

The Audacity of Prince Harry: Why Courtiers Are Stunned

The courtiers are reportedly left 'perplexed' and 'saddened' by Harry's latest outburst, especially given his history of publicly attacking the monarchy. They are 'stunned at the audacity of Harry marching in and acting like he can dictate terms to them.'

The staff points to Harry's actions—the book Spare (2023), the Netflix documentary, and the various interviews—where he detailed everything from allegations of racism and bullying to claims of an assault on him by his older brother, William.

The insider concludes that after everything, 'they see him as the last person who should be calling the shots'. His attempts to 'take charge' after just one meeting, followed by accusations of sabotage, are 'laughable' to the experienced palace staff.

Notwithstanding the turmoil, Prince Harry has expressed his intention to focus on his father. In an interview with The Guardian following the visit, he stated, "The emphasis must be on my father."

At a London reception for the Invictus Games, he remarked that the King was 'great.' However, in light of the years of public censure Harry has aimed at both the royal family and the monarchy, palace officials continue to exercise caution.

IBTimes UK has reached out to King Charles and Prince Harry's reps for comments.