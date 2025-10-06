A casual moment in a Parisian limousine, feet up, the city lights flashing by. For most, it would be an innocent glimpse into a glamorous trip. But when Meghan Markle posted just such a video, its proximity to a site of immense royal tragedy—the Pont de l'Alma tunnel—ignited a firestorm of criticism over the weekend, as first reported by the New York Post. In the clip, Markle is seen relaxing as her car passes landmarks like the Pont Alexandre III, drawing attention to its closeness to the site of Princess Diana's fatal accident.

Royal commentators and the public alike decried the post as tone-deaf. Richard Fitzwilliams called the act 'utterly bewildering' and 'insensitive beyond belief', questioning how such a moment was allowed to be filmed and shared. Some viewers speculated the video could carry symbolic weight or be a pointed message to Prince William.

The Tragic Crash in the Pont de l'Alma Tunnel

In the early hours of 31 August 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris. She was riding in a Mercedes S280 with Dodi Fayed and their driver Henri Paul, attempting to evade paparazzi. The vehicle entered the tunnel at high speed, lost control, and struck the 13th pillar supporting the tunnel structure.

Dodi and Henri Paul died at the scene, while Diana was transported to Pitié-Salpêtre Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries a few hours later. Trevor Rees-Jones, their bodyguard, was the only survivor, though severely wounded.

Diana's Legacy and the Symbolism of the Tunnel

For many, the Pont de l'Alma tunnel is more than just the location of a tragic accident; it symbolises the crushing media scrutiny and public pressure that defined the final years of Diana's life. Above it stands the 'Flame' of Liberty, a monument originally gifted from the U.S. to France in 1989.

Since her death, however, the public has unofficially repurposed it as a memorial to the late princess. Visitors from across the globe leave flowers, photos, and handwritten notes there in remembrance of the 'People's Princess', making it a deeply poignant and sacred spot in royal history.

Given this context, Meghan Markle's decision to share a casual, lighthearted video so close to such a charged location is viewed by critics as tone-deaf at best, and deliberately provocative at worst. Markle, who has previously drawn parallels between her own treatment by the press and Diana's experience, is no stranger to invoking Diana's memory. But observers argue that such allusions must be handled with grace, not spectacle.

So far, neither Meghan Markle nor Prince Harry has publicly addressed the backlash.