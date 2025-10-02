Confusion rippled across social media this week after claims suggested Meghan Markle's father had become trapped on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines following a deadly 6.9 magnitude earthquake. But Thomas Markle has now confirmed he is safe and not in any danger.

The 81-year-old, who relocated to Cebu earlier this year, stated he was 'fine' and thanked those who showed concern. His statement came after daughter Samantha Markle posted online suggesting he was unable to leave his apartment due to the quake.

The earthquake struck the central Philippines at around 10pm local time (3pm BST) on 1 October 2025, killing at least 69 people and causing widespread damage.

Earthquake Aftermath in the Philippines

According to Philippine authorities, the epicentre of the quake was approximately 100 miles away from where Thomas Markle currently resides. Major infrastructure across Cebu province was affected, with homes, roads and historic churches reportedly damaged or destroyed.

@manilabulletin CCTV footage shows diners and workers in a restaurant in Cebu City grabbing onto tables and chairs and ducking for cover after being hit by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, September 30. (Courtesy: Adrian Alison via AP) ♬ original sound - Manila Bulletin News - Manila Bulletin News

The natural disaster followed a week of severe monsoons in the region, which had already claimed more than a dozen lives before the earthquake occurred.

Claims from Samantha Markle

The situation gained public attention after Samantha Markle posted on social media platform X, claiming her father was 'stuck on the 19th floor' and 'trapped'. She also said he could not walk and implied he had been placed in a vulnerable situation, going as far as blaming Meghan for it.

Shortly after, she made her account private and posted an update that Thomas was now 'OK, and making plans to get out of that building'. However, she did not clarify whether the building had suffered any structural damage or why she initially believed he was physically trapped.

TMZ later reported that they had spoken directly to Thomas, who stated he was safe in his room and was neither 'trapped' nor 'unable to walk'.

Life in Cebu and Health Concerns

Thomas Markle and his son moved to the Philippines from Rosarito, Mexico in January 2025. Their journey took them roughly 7,500 miles across the Pacific in search of a quieter life.

Although their accommodation is considered comfortable for the area, daily life in Cebu presents challenges, particularly for an elderly man with a history of health issues. In May, he was seen using a walking stick while out in 33C heat and 90% humidity, suggesting the climate and terrain were proving difficult.

A Longstanding Family Rift

Thomas Markle has had no direct contact with Meghan since before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. He missed the event after reportedly suffering a heart attack and was replaced by then-Prince Charles in the ceremony.

The fallout intensified when Thomas admitted to staging photographs with the media in the run-up to the wedding. Meghan later said she felt betrayed, a sentiment she discussed publicly in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Since then, Thomas has not met Harry or his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. His relationship with Meghan appears to remain severed, and contact has been limited to media and second-hand reports.

Searching for Peace Abroad

In his final interview before leaving Mexico, Thomas said he wanted to escape the drama of recent years. He stated that South East Asia offered better healthcare, more respect for the elderly and a peaceful lifestyle at a lower cost of living.

'Mostly I just want peace', he said, explaining that at his age, he preferred a quiet life. He brought with him only a few belongings, including photographs of Meghan from her childhood.

Despite this week's earthquake scare, Thomas appears intent on remaining in the Philippines—a place he moved to for rest, but which now finds him at the centre of another international headline.