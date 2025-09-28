Reportedly in hiding and 'going through hell,' Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson's reputation is in tatters after bombshell emails revealed she described the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as a 'supreme friend.'

Phil Dampier tells Woman's Day Australia: 'This has finished her charity career and possibly ended any future involvement with the royal family. Sarah and Prince Andrew are cornered and doubtless terrified of what's coming next. Fergie has used up her last comeback.'

Expert Claims Sarah Ferguson's Epstein Ties Ran Deeper

Remarkably, royal expert Andrew Lownie now asserts that Sarah, 65, maintained her friendship with Epstein for several years longer than she has stated and was significantly more financially dependent on him than previously disclosed.

He told the Daily Mail: 'She remained an associate of Epstein's until as late as 2013, more than two years after her grovelling apology for ever having known him. It was no surprise they remained closer considering the amount of money he had given or lent her... not $30,700 as was widely reported but closer to $4 million.'

Last week, details regarding Sarah's 2011 apology were disclosed, despite her commitment to cease communication with Epstein. At that time, she acknowledged that he had provided her with financial assistance during her period of indebtedness.

'Supreme Friend': The Bombshell Emails from Sarah Ferguson

The duchess asserted that she was unaware of the numerous charges and legal proceedings involving Epstein, expressing her distress about having accepted his assistance to alleviate her financial burdens. She further asserted that she will 'have no further association with Jeffrey Epstein.'

However, in the recently revealed emails to Epstein, she seemingly contradicts herself entirely and even expresses remorse for publicly disassociating from him.

She writes to him: 'You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family,' adding that she 'humbly apologised' and that she knew he felt 'let down by me.'

Sarah Ferguson's Defence: 'Hannibal Lecter' Style Threats

Upon the revelation of this startling news, Sarah's spokesman issued a statement indicating that the email was dispatched to 'assuage Epstein and his threats,' in an effort to address his intimidation regarding a potential defamation lawsuit, which she found worrisome.

Advisor James Henderson recalled a telephone conversation in which Epstein threatened to 'destroy' her in a 'Hannibal Lecter style,' prompting Sarah's response as an attempt to safeguard her loved ones.

The spokesman told The Telegraph: 'The pressure she was put under to protect her family must have been huge.'

However, Andrew Lownie claims to have spoken to a former resident at the Manhattan building owned by Epstein's brother, who saw Sarah staying in one of its furnished apartments in 2013. He alleged: 'It is unclear on how many occasions Ferguson stayed at the residence. Just that on each occasion it was 'only for a few days.'

The Fallout for Sarah Ferguson: Charities Flee and Royal Future in Doubt

Seven charities have severed relations with the Duchess of York as patron or ambassador, with the British children's hospice charity Julia's House being the first to take this action, seeing it as 'inappropriate' to retain Sarah in that role.

Other charities that have removed The Duchess of York from her involvement include The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust, Prevent Breast Cancer, Children's Literacy Charity, The National Foundation for Retired Service Animals, and the British Heart Foundation.

In a statement, Teenage Cancer Trust Wrote: 'We have made the decision to end our relationship with the Duchess of York, and as of today she is no longer a patron of Teenage Cancer Trust. We have communicated this decision to the Duchess. We would like to thank the Duchess of York for her support.'

Following the emergence of the controversy, Sarah's acquaintance Lizzie Cundy informed UK's Channel Five that she had learned through the duchess's personal assistant that Sarah was 'devastated' and 'going through hell.'

She said: 'This is a shock, but he was so aggressive, so unpleasant, I think if anyone, if you thought your family could get hurt and bring your family down, what would you do? I'm afraid, he is a toxic person – even from the grave.'

Lizzie also divulged: 'The fact is when she did condemn him, which she did publicly, it got very nasty. He got huge lawyers onto her as well. She thought she was going to be embarrassed, not only her own family but the rest of the Royal Family.'

Sarah's pal furthered: 'Sarah is absolutely devastated about losing the charities. Especially the cancer one, herself had a cancer diagnosis recently, she's absolutely devastated. She's a human being, a mother, she's going through hell.'

Sarah's signing activities for her new children's picture book have been cancelled, suggesting that her attendance at the Duchess of Kent's funeral just before the scandal emerged may be her final royal engagement.

Phil Dampier believes: 'The fear is more will come out.'

With her charity career in ruins and her future role within the royal family in serious doubt, the Duchess of York faces an uncertain path forward. As fears persist that more damaging revelations may yet emerge, the pressure on the embattled royal continues to mount.

IBTimes UK has reached out to representatives for Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, for comment.