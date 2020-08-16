Prince Harry carried out a virtual engagement from his family's new Santa Barbara home Friday. The 35-year-old had a chat with the Invictus Games competitors. He joined former competitors in the virtual 'At Home Superhero Tri'.

The Duke of Sussex congratulated the team on their impressive achievements and also discussed the power of sport, according to the call clip. "I tried to book Captain America, but I managed to get Captain Wales instead," Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers remarked hilariously as soon as Prince Harry was seen on the screen.

Over 50 former #InvictusGames competitors took part in the At Home @SuperheroTri, with one team doing 2021km across time zones with Aussies, Brits & Canadians!

Our Patron The Duke of Sussex joined them to congratulate them & discuss the power of sport: https://t.co/QHEp3ocH4J — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) August 15, 2020

"The banter certainly hasn't improved in the last few months, that's for sure," Harry was quick to reply. JJ and Harry were joined by Bruno, Mark and Jen, each of whom performed very well over the past few weeks.

"With lockdown and everything else that's been going on and The Hague being postponed as well, surely this was an amazing opportunity for you guys to come together not only to do the physical side, which is improving your mental fitness, but to be together as a team doing something like this, and having a goal and a purpose and to some extent a distraction from the day to day life," said Harry talking about the challenges.

JJ in response revealed that he had completed about a third of his miles with his family, saying: "That was the really loving thing."

Harry also talked about the importance of Invictus' online community. "It's so important to know that if you're going to have a bad day, if you've had a bad week, or you've experienced more trauma or another loss, or more stress in your life that you've got at your fingertips, whether it's a WhatsApp group, whether it's an online support group or whatever it is, or whether it's just the Invictus community, you've always got one, well not even one, you've got at least a handful of people that you can reach out to," the prince said.