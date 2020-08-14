Prince Harry is set to make his Netflix debut. The Duke of Sussex will make a cameo appearance in the Paralympics documentary titled "Rising Phoenix."

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the documentary which tells the story of the Paralympic Games, multisport events involving athletes with a range of physical disabilities, and impaired range of movement. The trailer features clips from several such events and gives a glimpse of interviews of Paralympics athletes and elite competitors.

About 40 seconds into the trailer, Prince Harry makes an appearance as he sits on a green leather couch dressed casually in pants and a shirt. "There isn't anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest of places than sport," the Duke of Sussex is heard saying in the clip.

He also talks about the impact Paralympic Games makes on people who participate and people who witness them. "Yes, lives have been changed on the track," he says, "but lives are also being changed in the stands," Harry says.

Directed by Peter Ettedgui and Ian Bonhôte, the feature documentary tells the story of elite athletes and insiders who talk about how these games impact the "global understanding of disability, diversity, and excellence."

Meanwhile, Harry's appearance in the movie will not come as a surprise to his followers as many of his philanthropic efforts speak of his passion for sports and supporting wounded, sick, and injured people to participate in sports.

He is the face behind Invictus Games Foundation, a multi-national sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women that was launched in the year 2014. The Invictus Games encourages veterans to participate in nine sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing.

"The Duke is proud to have been one of the people who contributed to this film, which is a unique and powerful documentary that hopes to change the way people view disability – and tell the incredible story of the Paralympics," said the spokesperson for Harry as quoted by Hello.