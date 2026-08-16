Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield believes reconciliation with the Royal Family may be about more than healing old wounds. She argues it could also be a matter of professional survival for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to Schofield, the couple's fractured relationship with the Firm has become a 'professional liability' as they face mounting pressure over their business ventures and public image. The commentator suggests their recent efforts to reconnect with King Charles may have less to do with sentiment and more to do with restoring the royal credibility that once helped set them apart. She has also offered the couple some blunt advice on how to strengthen their brand.

Why Renewed Ties With King Charles May Be a Professional Move

Schofield believes the timing of the couple's outreach to the King is significant. She points to recent setbacks surrounding their media and business ventures, including the underwhelming box-office performance of Cookie Queens, as part of the wider pressure facing the Sussexes.

'I also don't think it's a coincidence that we're seeing renewed efforts toward reconciliation with King Charles at a moment when Harry and Meghan need to rebuild their credibility,' she told Page Six. 'I suspect that they understand that their fractured relationship with the royal family has become a professional liability.'

The comments come as Harry could be offered accommodation at Buckingham Palace during a future UK visit. The reports follow a private July reunion in which King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Harry, Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, at Highgrove. That meeting marked the first time the King had seen his grandchildren since 2022.

Schofield's Blunt Advice to Disappear Professionally

Schofield's prescription for the couple is characteristically direct. She believes they should step back from the spotlight, reduce the number of announcements and focus on one strong, well-executed project rather than continually expanding their portfolio.

'I would tell them to disappear professionally for a little while, dramatically reduce the number of announcements, and identify one genuinely compelling project with experienced people around them who know how to execute it,' Schofield said. In her view, another glossy publicity campaign will not fix their image, but success could. Doing less and delivering more, she argues, may be the route back to credibility in Hollywood.

Read more Meghan Markle Allegedly Defied King Charles' Order After Highgrove Reunion With Harry and Kids Meghan Markle Allegedly Defied King Charles' Order After Highgrove Reunion With Harry and Kids

Markle has pursued several ventures in recent years, from podcasting to her Netflix cooking and entertaining series With Love, Meghan and her As Ever lifestyle brand. The results have been mixed. As Ever recently parted ways with Netflix.

The As Ever brand and Netflix ended their partnership in March, although the Sussexes' wider creative relationship with the streamer continues under a first-look deal. Both Netflix and As Ever described the split as part of the brand's move to operate independently, rather than the end of the couple's broader Netflix relationship.

Spotify also ended its deal with Archewell Audio in 2023 after one season of Archetypes. The reported $20 million agreement became another prominent example of the couple's business partnerships that failed to develop into long-term arrangements.

Schofield suggests the scattergun approach may be part of the problem. Spreading themselves across too many categories at once, she argues, could leave the pair without a clear lane. True credibility can only return when they treat their celebrity as something to build on rather than simply sell.

Inside the Cookie Queens Box-Office Setback

The latest setback came with Cookie Queens, a documentary executive-produced by Harry and Meghan through Archewell Productions. The film follows four Girl Scouts as they navigate the competitive cookie-selling season and premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

While the documentary received a warm reception at Sundance and went on to win the Audience Award at SXSW, its theatrical release produced a much more disappointing commercial result. The film opened in 446 US cinemas on 7 August and earned $327,797 over its opening weekend, averaging just $735 per screen. It opened at No. 15 and was beaten at the box office by CatVideoFest 2026, a compilation of viral cat videos that played in fewer cinemas.

That performance does not mean the documentary was poorly received by critics. In fact, its Sundance reception was largely positive, making the distinction between critical interest and commercial performance important.

For Schofield, however, the broader lesson remains the same: grievances with the Royal Family can only carry the Sussexes' entertainment output so far. Longevity, she suggests, depends on proving audiences are interested in their ideas and storytelling even when the monarchy is no longer the hook.