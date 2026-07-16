Prince Harry marked a milestone for the Invictus Games last week, greeting veterans and supporters at a countdown event in Birmingham. Meghan Markle, however, was nowhere to be seen. According to one broadcaster, her absence may not have been coincidental.

The Invictus Games, founded by Harry in 2014, brings together wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women through sport. This year's countdown event marked a significant step towards the tournament's next chapter. Yet it was the Duchess of Sussex's absence that prompted discussion among royal commentators and viewers.

Broadcaster and journalist JJ Anisiobi has offered a blunt explanation for why Meghan skipped the occasion. His remarks have reignited a long-running debate over how British crowds might greet her should she return to public life in the UK.

Why JJ Anisiobi Believes Meghan Markle Feared a Hostile Crowd

Anisiobi did not mince his words when addressing the Duchess's no-show. 'Meghan didn't turn up because she didn't want to get booed by people,' he said.

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Former Sky News presenter Sarah Hewson offered a similar assessment. She noted that while people close to the 'Suits' star have pointed to security concerns, public reaction has increasingly become part of the discussion surrounding her return to the UK.

'There's certainly that theory that she didn't want a negative reception,' Hewson added.

Hewson was referring to the couple's appearance during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. 'We know when she's been here in the past, when she was here for the Platinum Jubilee, and I was outside St Paul's, there were certainly boos. There were cheers, but there were certainly boos for them,' she said.

Revisiting the Day Meghan Markle Was Booed in the UK

The Platinum Jubilee reference is no throwaway line. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared at St Paul's Cathedral for a thanksgiving service in June 2022. However, they were met with a mixed reception from crowds gathered outside.

Footage from the event captured audible boos mixed with cheers as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived. The moment quickly became a major talking point, spreading across social media in the hours that followed.

Some X users, however, said they had predicted the reaction, arguing the couple's declining popularity in Britain made the response unsurprising. The incident has continued to feature in discussions about the couple's public reception in Britain.

Of course they were going to get a 'Boo' they ditched UK ... but how restrained the people were (so British) — CherieFlorenceJameson (@CherieJameson) March 5, 2020

So Why Didn't Meghan Markle Show Up to the Invictus Games?

Speculation over Meghan's absence from the Invictus Games countdown in Birmingham did not emerge overnight. Earlier reports suggested security concerns were the primary reason for her absence.

Some reports went further, claiming that Meghan, Archie and Lilibet would skip the UK trip altogether. Those claims proved inaccurate, as the entire Sussex family travelled to the UK.

Prince Harry even used the visit to reunite with his father, King Charles, marking a rare point of contact amid their long-running estrangement. According to a royal source, the meeting took place in private.

Meghan, for her part, did not attend and made no public appearances throughout the trip. Neither the security explanation nor the booing-fear theory has been confirmed by the Duchess or her representatives, and comments from Anisiobi and Hewson have renewed debate over the reasons behind her continued absence from UK public events.