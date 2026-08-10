A private family reunion at Highgrove was understood to have been arranged as a private family gathering. But Meghan Markle has faced criticism after a dinner party comment by Martha Stewart prompted fresh questions about whether the Sussexes can keep the family's fragile truce out of the spotlight.

The controversy came after Markle returned to California and attended a dinner party where Stewart was also a guest. Stewart appeared to suggest that Markle had discussed her recent UK trip, raising eyebrows given the private nature of the reunion. However, a source who also attended the dinner later disputed Stewart's account, adding another layer of uncertainty to the claims.

Martha Stewart Dinner Party Claim Reignites Meghan Markle Backlash

The controversy began with an unlikely source: lifestyle entrepreneur Martha Stewart. Speaking to People in an interview published on 5 August, Stewart revealed that she had recently attended the same California dinner party as Markle.

'I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night,' Stewart said. 'We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn't talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.'

The remark drew attention given the sensitivity of the trip in question. Markle and Prince Harry had recently returned from the UK, where they brought their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove, his private Gloucestershire residence.

The meeting was confirmed by Buckingham Palace and was understood to have been arranged as a private family gathering. No photographs or further details of the reunion were officially released, reflecting the family's apparent desire to keep the encounter away from the public spotlight. Stewart's comments prompted backlash, with some critics accusing Markle of breaching the reported understanding surrounding the private reunion, though there is no public evidence establishing that Markle personally agreed to a specific order from King Charles not to discuss the meeting.

Why the Highgrove Reunion Was Kept Private

The backlash reflects a wider frustration within some royal circles, according to royal correspondent Rupert Bell. He suggested that the family's expectations of Markle were straightforward and that any public discussion of the reunion could undermine efforts towards reconciliation.

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'She doesn't need to be going on about how wonderful and what her seeing the king and look at me I've the king again,' Bell said. 'Well, that's not what the royal family really want. They want her to put up, shut up, and prove that you do want a genuine rehabilitation without the soap opera afterwards. And this is another example of the soap opera.'

Notably, no photographs from the Highgrove meeting were publicly released, with the absence of official images reinforcing the understanding that the reunion was intended to remain a private family matter. Meanwhile, a source who also attended the dinner later disputed Stewart's account to People.

'I sat next to Meghan at the dinner party, and this account of what happened is simply untrue,' the source told People. 'Meghan didn't talk about her European vacation other than to say the family had a great time.' The conflicting accounts mean it remains unclear exactly what, if anything, Markle discussed about her UK visit at the dinner.

Meghan Markle Shares Photo From Diana's Grave

Days after returning to California, Markle shared a fresh set of holiday photographs on Instagram, one of which appeared to show Harry and Archie carrying flowers, with Lilibet trailing behind. Many royal watchers believe the image was taken at Althorp, the Spencer family estate where Princess Diana is buried, although Markle has not publicly confirmed the location.

The post prompted criticism from some royal commentators, who questioned the decision to share what appeared to be such a personal family moment publicly. Claims that the photograph specifically angered King Charles and Prince William, however, have not been independently confirmed.

The conflicting accounts surrounding Stewart's dinner-party comments make it difficult to establish exactly what Markle said, leaving the alleged breach of the family's privacy as a claim rather than a confirmed fact.