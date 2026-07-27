A resurfaced video has reignited scrutiny of Meghan Markle after social media users claimed it contradicted comments she recently made about her childhood. The clips, recorded years apart, have fuelled fresh accusations that the Duchess of Sussex has offered conflicting accounts of the same part of her upbringing.

In one video, Meghan warmly praises her mother's home cooking. In another, she recalls growing up on fast food and TV dinners, something critics argue sits uneasily alongside her earlier remarks.

Placed side by side, the clips have sparked renewed debate online, with some accusing Meghan of changing her story depending on the audience.

MasterChef Appearance Highlights Contrasting Accounts

Appearing as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia, the Duchess of Sussex reflected fondly on her upbringing. She said her mother is an incredible cook and that she grew up watching many cooking shows, tying the memory to her love of Californian farm-to-table food.

The comments were quickly compared with an earlier clip from her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, filmed alongside Mindy Kaling. There, Meghan described herself differently.

She said she was a latchkey kid and grew up with a lot of fast food and TV tray dinners, recalling Hungry Man Meals and watching Jeopardy! while eating alone.

She went on to name her favourite fast-food orders from that period, including El Pollo Loco, Taco Bell's Mexican pizza with extra hot sauce and Jack in the Box tacos, which she said her mother loved.

Why does Meghan Markle lie like this?

This woman is a fraud. pic.twitter.com/cSr1us6RBy — TR G - The Royal Grift (@TheRoyalGrift) July 26, 2026

Online Users Accuse Duchess of Inconsistency

The resurfaced footage spread quickly once viewers began comparing the two accounts. An X user posted a comparison of the clips, noting what they described as an inconsistency.

Several X users accused Meghan of tailoring her account to suit whichever audience she was addressing, with the word liar appearing repeatedly across replies.

One X user, whose identity could not be verified, posted a comment accusing Meghan of lying. The user suggested she tells a different story for a different week. These are unverified accusations and have not been independently confirmed.

Another user, who could not be independently identified, made a separate claim about Meghan's mental state, suggesting she automatically lies about everything. This claim has not been verified and carries no medical or professional basis.

A different user made an unsubstantiated claim about Meghan's family relationships, suggesting she kept her family away from the Royal Family. The publication has not verified this claim.

Commenters pointed to other examples they felt followed the same pattern, including her past comments about not knowing who Prince Harry was before they met. Others argued the two accounts were difficult to reconcile, questioning how both could accurately describe her childhood.

Some criticism was also directed at MasterChef Australia for featuring Meghan. One user criticised the show for giving a platform to someone they described as fraudulent. This is an unverified accusation and has not been independently confirmed.

What about the TV dinners and takeaway meals she had to eat when growing up? MM is a liar as usual. A different story for a different week. Also how could MM's mother cook these amazing meals when she was in a "safe place" for around 10 years? — Sharmain "NO SUGAR" Debsky (@clawd11) July 27, 2026

I've come to believe she's a pathological liar. Someone who automatically lies about everything. Can't help it.

I had a landlady like that. It was gaslight central.

I can only assume M forgets what she's claimed from 1 min to the next.

She'd probably benefit from being sectioned. — Emmeline Wyndham (@EmmelineWyndham) July 27, 2026

She can't keep her lies straight. No wonder she had to keep Daddy and family away from the RF. Afraid he'd spill the beans. Doria wasn't around so she has no clue. — Cross My Heart (@c_ross48430) July 27, 2026

Cuz she's a textbook pathological liar. She lies compulsively all the pinche time without a pinche reason. She gets called out like this in your 👩‍🍳💋montage and SHE KEEPS LYING. Esta loca, no cap. #MeghanMarkleAmericanPsycho #MeghanIsALiar #FOMeghan #TickTock — preciosapuntocom (@JulieGuerrero77) July 27, 2026

Duchess Also Criticised Over Family Cooking Claims

Beyond the fast-food controversy, Meghan drew further scrutiny after being introduced on MasterChef as a woman with a deep love of home cooking, yet she did not name a single dish she regularly cooks for her own children. One viewer commented that most mothers have that one easy go-to dish, while another noted she referenced only herself and her husband rather than what her children actually enjoy eating.

She can’t think of a single meal she feeds her family? What sort of person goes on Master Chef & seems surprised when they are asked about what meals they cook? She couldn’t think of anything 🤣

I think we know the Nannies take care of those children. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rF3yNajmvq — According2Taz (@according2_taz) July 26, 2026

The remarks echo comments Meghan made before With Love, Meghan premiered in March. She told People she was not a traditional wife and often relied on Chinese takeaway, plating it beautifully rather than cooking from scratch every night.

She said at the time that she sees vegetables and take-out because she does not have time to cook every day, adding that the show was about doing what you can do and doing it with love.

Media Analyst Offers Context

Media commentator and cultural analyst Dr Sarah Thompson, who has written extensively on celebrity media dynamics, noted that public figures often emphasise different aspects of their upbringing depending on context, which is not necessarily deception.

Thompson said that people often tell stories about their past that highlight different elements of their experience and that a childhood can include both home-cooked meals and TV dinners. She added that inconsistent accounts are not always evidence of deliberate dishonesty.

Thompson added that selective memory and narrative tailoring are common human behaviours, and that public figures are often scrutinised to a different standard than private individuals. She emphasised that without evidence of deliberate falsehood, accusations of pathological lying are inappropriate and potentially harmful.