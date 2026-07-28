A single Instagram photograph, a handful of flowers and a walk across a country estate. That is reportedly all it took to reopen one of the royal family's most sensitive wounds.

Meghan Markle's latest post from the Sussexes' July trip to the UK appears to show Prince Harry and their son, Archie, with Lilibet walking behind them. Eagle-eyed royal watchers suggested the setting was the grounds of Althorp Estate, sparking speculation that the family had visited Princess Diana's grave and that Meghan had chosen to share it with the world.

Why Prince William Is Said To Be Upset

For many royal watchers, the issue was never that the Sussexes visited Diana's final resting place. It was that what looked like an intensely private family moment ended up on social media for millions to see.

'Diana's grave has always been treated as a place of quiet reflection,' one palace insider told the publication. 'If that is where this photo was taken, many believe it never belonged on social media.'

Prince William is said to be 'devastated' though apparently unsurprised that his sister-in-law would share it. 'William has always been fiercely protective of his mother's memory,' the insider added. 'He is upset, but sadly, he is no longer shocked by anything Harry and Meghan do.'

How King Charles Is Thought To Have Reacted

Prince William is not thought to be alone in his unease. According to a separate royal insider, King Charles was also caught off guard by the image, despite generally staying out of Sussex-related disputes.

'The King is genuinely shocked,' the insider said. 'Even people who usually refuse to comment on Harry and Meghan are wincing. Some family moments are simply too sacred to share.'

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The backlash is not confined to the traditional critics of the Sussexes. A source who spoke to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice podcast claimed that even those who normally defend Meghan were 'upset' by what she did. 'The backlash is not just coming from her critics anymore,' the tipster told the podcast.

Not everyone connected to Diana's legacy shares that discomfort, however. A source close to the Spencer family suggested Diana's younger brother, Earl Spencer, is more relaxed about the attention. He 'knows every headline brings attention to Althorp' and views the renewed interest as ultimately beneficial for the family estate, the source claimed.

Where Princess Diana Is Buried

Princess Diana has rested at Althorp since her death in August 1997, on a small, secluded island at the centre of the estate's Oval Lake. Her brother chose the site deliberately, opting against burial in the local church vault over concerns about privacy, security and public access.

The island remains off-limits to the public and reachable only by boat, even when the wider estate opens its grounds each summer. Earl Spencer has previously described the location as 'tranquil', explaining that its remoteness was designed to protect his sister's memory from what he has called the 'insane and ghoulish'.

He has also said the site remains an important place of remembrance for Princess Diana's sons. 'It is, luckily, very tranquil here and they can come and go as they wish whenever they want,' he has said of the arrangement.

Neither Kensington Palace nor Buckingham Palace has commented publicly on the claims surrounding Prince William and King Charles's reported reactions. The Sussexes have not confirmed where the photograph was taken, but royal watchers continue to debate the image.