Meghan Markle's birthday has reignited a familiar debate — this time over a pool-jumping photo that some say echoes Princess Diana's most iconic image. Rather than focusing on the milestone itself, critics seized on the newly shared holiday picture, arguing it bore an uncanny resemblance to one of the late Princess of Wales's most memorable moments.

The comparison quickly gained traction across social media, with some users accusing Meghan of trying to emulate her late mother-in-law. Others dismissed the resemblance entirely, but the backlash was enough to spark a fresh round of debate, with one critic declaring, 'She will never be Lady Di.'

Balloons and a Pool Jump, Meghan's Birthday Post

Markle posted two photographs to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. The first captured her mid-air, clutching a bunch of balloons as she jumped into a pool, while the second showed her floating in the water, still holding onto the balloons.

She kept the caption simple, writing: 'Thank you for the birthday love! 🎈'

'She Will Never Be Lady Di', Social Media Splits Over Meghan's Birthday Photo

It did not take long for social media users to draw parallels with a well-known photograph of Princess Diana leaping into the sea decades earlier. One user summed up the comparison on X, writing: 'Look Harry, I'm just like your mother.'

Reaction was split. Some critics accused Markle of deliberately echoing Diana's image, arguing the pose felt calculated rather than spontaneous. 'Lady Di had beautiful legs, she will never be Lady Di,' one wrote, while another added, 'Wow spot on!! Even the swimsuit 1pc !! Unbelievable coincidence.' Others went further, claiming she could never be compared to her late mother-in-law, with some even praising Princess Diana's appearance in the original photograph.

Meanwhile, others dismissed the comparison altogether, pointing out that jumping into a pool is hardly an activity unique to the late princess. 'It's amazing how jumping into water is now copying. By that ridiculous logic we've all copied Diana at some point,' one user wrote, defending the former Suits actress. A number of commenters also questioned the authenticity of the image itself, while others directed their criticism at Markle personally rather than at the photograph's composition.

Supporters, meanwhile, pushed back against what they described as an overblown reaction to a light-hearted birthday post.

That’s disturbing. Cosplaying Diana again. — Ginger green (@Gingersgreen) August 4, 2026

Lady Di had beautiful legs, she will never be Lady Di. — Dave Robbins (@Yeahwhatever2u) August 4, 2026

You will never be like Diana. Harry lost everything because of you. I feel sorry for you. Go dangle your children like carrots in front of the king. Ya just did that because you need money your a has been — Maryann Corona (@mc6289) August 4, 2026

So everyone who jumps into water like this is trying to be like Diana. Like Selena doing it her. Ridiculous pic.twitter.com/rH28oGFIg0 — paula rogers (@pauladrogers) August 4, 2026

Why the Royal Family Didn't Publicly Wish Her a Happy Birthday

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Markle turned 45 on Monday, 4 August. However, the occasion passed without any public acknowledgement from the Royal Family's official social media accounts. Royal commentator Tom Sykes said the silence was entirely consistent with royal protocol.

'Birthday wishes to a private citizen would be sent privately. There's absolutely no way anything will be put on social media feeds or anything like that,' he told Page Six.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield agreed, telling the same outlet that Markle's in-laws have not publicly wished her a happy birthday on Instagram since she stepped back from royal duties. She said the family has consistently reserved public birthday messages for working royals, adding that Harry, Meghan and their children have not featured in those posts for several years.

Schofield said palace officials would likely characterise the omission as protocol rather than a personal snub. Both she and Sykes believe some members of the Royal Family are likely to send Markle private birthday wishes, even if nothing is shared publicly.