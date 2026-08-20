Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's apparent plan to move their family back to the UK has prompted fresh online speculation about King Charles III's health, although there is no evidence that the relocation is linked to concerns that his condition has worsened.

While the move has been presented as a family decision involving Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, some social media users have questioned whether the King's ongoing cancer treatment could also be a factor in the Sussexes' return.

Harry and Meghan Prepare for UK Move

Harry and Meghan are said to be preparing to relocate to the UK with Archie and Lilibet, who are expected to attend school in Britain from September. The couple are also understood to be establishing a private residence while retaining their homes in California and Portugal.

The move would mark a significant change for the Sussexes, who stepped back as working royals in 2020 and established their primary family home in Montecito, California.

It would not, however, mean Harry and Meghan are returning as working members of the Royal Family. They are expected to remain private individuals and would not resume official royal duties.

A return to Britain would also place the Sussexes closer to Charles and could give Archie and Lilibet more opportunities to spend time with their grandfather.

Netizens Question King's Health

There is no evidence that Harry and Meghan are moving because Charles's health has deteriorated. However, the timing has fuelled considerable speculation online.

One Reddit commenter said they were 'assuming the inference here is that Charles's condition is privately worse than has been publicly stated', with another responding: 'This was my first thought, too.'

Another questioned why the family would make such a dramatic move after establishing themselves in California unless there were compelling circumstances, speculating that Charles could have 'far less time than we realise'.

Other users connected Harry's decision to his experience of losing his mother, Princess Diana, when he was 12.

One commenter, who said their own parents died without them being present, suggested Harry may simply want to avoid experiencing similar regret with his father.

'I don't pretend to know them but maybe it's for Harry's dad being sick,' the user wrote.

Another suggested Harry may want his children to spend more time with their grandfather, while one commenter said Charles was 'probably in worse condition than the public has been led to know'.

Several users also pointed to claims that Harry and Meghan intend to keep their homes outside Britain, questioning whether their stay in the UK could ultimately be temporary.

None of these theories has been substantiated by the Sussexes or Buckingham Palace.

What Is Known About King Charles' Health?

Charles was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and has undergone treatment while continuing to carry out royal duties.

The limited information made public about his condition has inevitably fuelled speculation, particularly as Harry's relationship with his father has shown signs of improvement.

Neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly said that Charles's health prompted the move, and no established connection between the King's condition and the family's decision has been confirmed.

A New Chapter for Harry and Charles?

The move could nevertheless give Harry and Charles more opportunities to rebuild their relationship.

Online discussion has also focused on what returning to Britain could mean for Archie and Lilibet, with some commenters suggesting Harry may want his children to develop a closer relationship with their grandfather and their British family.

Not everyone believes Charles's health explains the decision. Other commenters pointed to the children's schooling and Harry's longstanding ties to Britain as possible factors.

For now, the key development is the prospect of Harry and his family spending considerably more time in the UK rather than any confirmed change in Charles's condition.

The online reaction shows how quickly the two issues have become intertwined. Until the Sussexes or Buckingham Palace provide further information, however, claims that Harry's return means Charles is more seriously ill than publicly disclosed remain speculation.