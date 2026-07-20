Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly plotting a path back to life in the United Kingdom after feeling increasingly 'unwelcome in US,' according to a royal commentator who says the couple are now mounting a quiet charm offensive aimed at the British public and the Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from their roles as senior working royals in 2020, relocating to California in a move quickly dubbed 'Megxit' and later formalised by the Palace as a permanent separation from their previous duties.

The couple's departure followed a period of escalating tension with the Royal Family, culminating in high‑profile criticism of the monarchy in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, a Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir Spare.

Since then, Harry has made occasional solo trips back to Britain, but Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have largely remained in the US.

Read more 'Serious Problem of Survival': Royal Expert Claims Harry and Meghan Are Running Low on Alternatives 'Serious Problem of Survival': Royal Expert Claims Harry and Meghan Are Running Low on Alternatives

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And A 'Cooling' US Mood

The suggestion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now feel the US is 'cooling on them' comes from Alison Boshoff, who discussed the couple's reported change of heart on The Royalist podcast recorded on Saturday 18 July.

Boshoff told host Tom Sykes that a source close to the couple believes they are 'optimistic' about finding a way back into royal life inside the UK, though not necessarily in the full‑time, frontline roles they held before 2020.

Boshoff said the Sussexes are concentrating their efforts on winning over British opinion, describing it as a 'charm offensive' aimed at shifting how they are seen at home.

According to her account, Harry has privately accepted that he is not as welcome in the US as he once felt, a notable shift from what Boshoff says she previously heard from a former member of 'Team Sussex,' who had insisted the prince would never return because he loved his American life. Friends of the couple are now said to believe Meghan is keen to spend more time in Britain and that 'things seem to be shifting' around the question of their future base.

Sykes, who has followed the couple's journey from royal exit to media ventures, suggested on the podcast that Harry and Meghan might seek a minor royal role or limited official duties that would, crucially, give them a stable UK home and police protection.

He argued he would represent a major gamble for King Charles, given polling and tabloid coverage that regularly portray the couple as 'unbelievably unpopular' in Britain. It cannot be independently verified so take everything lightly.

Plotting A Return To UK Royal Life

Boshoff stopped short of predicting a formal, fully negotiated royal comeback, but when Sykes asked if this could be the 'undoing of Megxit,' she replied that the arrangement was now being 'unpicked.'

She acknowledged there is no guarantee a return will happen, yet insisted that Harry and Meghan 'want it to happen' and feel 'optimistic that they are on their way back in some way.' It is a subtle but telling choice of words, suggesting contingency plans rather than a locked‑in deal.

Part of that effort, Boshoff argued, can be seen in Harry's recent appearance on the Joe Marler Will See You Now podcast, where he spoke in a more relaxed, self‑deprecating style that played well with a British audience.

To her, it looked like the prince trying to reconnect with the UK on its own terms, not simply through carefully produced docuseries or a heavily stage‑managed royal tour.

If nothing else, it showed Harry was willing to sit in a studio, talk about very ordinary stuff and allow himself to be the butt of the joke for once.

Boshoff predicted that British audiences will likely see more of Harry, Meghan and their children in the months ahead as they work to rebuild trust with the Royal Family and re‑establish a presence in the UK.

She said her understanding from a purported friend of Harry is that any eventual role would still require the couple to support themselves financially, despite speculation that the winding down of their Spotify deal and some Netflix projects might be driving the discussion. In other words, this is not, at least on paper, a bid to climb back onto the royal payroll.

It can be recalled that Harry and Meghan's original Megxit agreement hinged on them becoming 'financially independent' while keeping some patronages and military‑linked roles, a compromise that satisfied no one for very long.

The deal was revisited in 2021, when it became clear they would not return as working royals, and several honours were formally removed.

Highgrove Reunion Fuels 'Unwelcome In US' Speculation

Speculation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plot to return has intensified after the couple and their children were reunited with King Charles at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire on 10 July.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the monarch and Queen Camilla hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for a private family gathering, the first time Charles has seen his son's entire family together since Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

The meeting, which took place at the King's private country residence rather than a more formal royal venue, has widely been viewed as a sign of thawing relations between Charles and Harry after a period of estrangement.

No photographs were released, with Buckingham Palace and royal reporters alike stressing that this was a personal occasion, not a photo opportunity. That alone will raise eyebrows among royal watchers who are used to every family moment being turned into content, sometimes literally.

Archie, now seven, and Lilibet, five, had not seen their grandfather in person since that Jubilee trip, and their last visit to Britain came before the late Queen's death and the shift to King Charles's reign.

During the Highgrove reunion, Queen Camilla was reportedly among the group, while Prince William was playing in a charity polo match in Windsor on the same afternoon, a scheduling detail seized upon by commentators as evidence that the brothers' rift remains firmly in place. However, there is no official confirmation that William deliberately stayed away, and nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Harry's criticism of his father, Camilla, William and Catherine in his various media projects has been described as a major factor in the breakdown of relations, particularly his portrayal of Camilla in Spare.

The decision to host the entire Sussex family at Highgrove regardless suggests Charles is willing, at least privately, to move past some of those grievances. Whether the rest of the institution, including William, shares that view is another matter and one that will not be settled in a single polite afternoon in Gloucestershire.

Social media reaction to the reported 'unwelcome in US' mood has been predictably split, with some users cheering the idea of Harry and Meghan returning to the UK on more modest terms and others absolutely mad at the prospect of welcoming back a couple they feel has spent years trashing the monarchy.

Supporters argue that any attempt at reconciliation should be encouraged, if only for the sake of the children growing up with a relationship to their royal relatives, while critics question whether the Sussexes genuinely want to serve or simply to secure better security and housing arrangements.

At this stage, their alleged plot to return is less a formal plan and more a live, slightly wild conversation inside a family that has never been very good at talking in public