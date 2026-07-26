Prince Harry's reported wish to spend more time in the UK has, according to comments made by TalkTV presenter Kevin O'Sullivan, left Meghan Markle 'furious,' with the pair allegedly divided over the Sussexes' future and whether any form of royal reconciliation is possible.

The claims were made during an appearance on Sky News Australia, where O'Sullivan discussed Prince Harry, Meghan and the Royal Family following renewed media speculation about the Duke of Sussex's reported desire to spend more time in Britain.

The discussion followed renewed speculation surrounding Harry's relationship with his family, including King Charles III and Prince William, as well as fresh commentary about the Sussexes' previously proposed 'half-in, half-out' arrangement, which was rejected by the late Queen Elizabeth II when the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

O'Sullivan claimed Harry wants a lifestyle that would allow him to split his time between Britain and the United States, while Meghan is said to favour a future based entirely in America. Neither the Duke nor Duchess of Sussex has publicly confirmed those claims.

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Meghan Is Furious Over Harry's UK Return

O'Sullivan told viewers that Harry is 'obsessed' with regaining a version of royal life and claimed Meghan does not share that ambition.

He also claimed the couple previously wanted a royal arrangement that would allow them to carry out some official duties in Britain while pursuing commercial opportunities in the United States, an arrangement that Queen Elizabeth II rejected in 2020.

'You're either in or you're out,' O'Sullivan said, describing what he characterised as the late Queen's position.

Royal Family Friction And The Sussexes

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 before relocating to California, where they have since established their family life and commercial ventures.

Since then, their relationship with senior members of the Royal Family has frequently been the subject of media reports and public commentary. O'Sullivan claimed any prospect of reconciliation exists only in Harry's 'fevered, mixed-up mind,' emphasising that the Duke's hopes are unlikely to be shared by the wider Royal Family.

He also speculated that King Charles may be more open to seeing his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, than other senior royals. However, O'Sullivan claimed Prince William, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince Edward would oppose any attempt to revive a part-time royal role for the Sussexes.

O'Sullivan further linked his claims to Harry's reported disappointment with life in the United States and his interpretation of public opinion regarding the couple. He suggested that declining popularity in both Britain and America could be encouraging Harry to look more favourably towards the UK.

What Meghan Wants Now

O'Sullivan said Meghan sees the couple's future as "all-American" and claimed she has no desire to return to Britain, even on a part-time basis.

He further alleged that those differing priorities have created "serious friction" within the marriage and suggested financial pressures and the performance of Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, had contributed to the disagreement.

O'Sullivan also criticised As Ever, describing the brand as "ridiculous" and questioning the price of its $64 candles.

Neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle has publicly responded to O'Sullivan's comments. The couple have not publicly indicated that they disagree over where they intend to live in the future or that their marriage is experiencing difficulties.

O'Sullivan's remarks were presented as commentary and opinion rather than confirmed reporting. IBTimes UK has not independently verified his claims regarding the couple's private discussions or future plans.

The comments nevertheless reflect continued public interest in the Sussexes' relationship with the Royal Family, a subject that has remained under close media scrutiny since their departure from official royal duties in 2020.

Whether Prince Harry intends to spend more time in the UK, or whether any future reconciliation with the Royal Family is possible, remains unclear. Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly commented on O'Sullivan's latest claims.