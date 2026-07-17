Prince Harry is privately unhappy with his life in California and misses the UK, his family, and even the royal role he walked away from six years ago, according to an insider cited in a new report on his recent trip to Britain.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, has lived in the United States with Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, since the couple quit as working royals in 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California.

Their departure, later laid bare in interviews and in Harry's memoir, was billed as a bid for freedom and a more peaceful life. The latest claims suggest the reality is messier.

Prince Harry 'Does Not Love' Life In America, Editor Says

The news came after Harry's recent visit to the UK for an Invictus Games event, during which he was joined, eventually, by Meghan and the children. Speaking to a digital news channel, veteran celebrity media editor Dan Wakeford said sources close to the duke painted a picture of lingering homesickness.

'Harry particularly doesn't love the life he has in America,' Wakeford said, citing those sources. 'He misses his family, his friends and his former existence in the UK'. He added that insiders believe the prince 'would be content to downsize and have a smaller life instead of living on such a grand scale, but I think that is more Meghan's style.'

Those are strong words, and not everyone is buying them. Archewell, the organisation that represents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pushed back when approached about the comments, describing them as 'all unfounded speculation, of which we don't comment.' That is as close as you get to a flat denial from a Sussex spokesperson.

Still, the suggestion that Harry is quietly disenchanted with the American chapter of his life taps into a long‑running question around the couple's exit, namely whether the price of independence has turned out to be higher than he expected.

Highgrove Reunion With King Charles Stirs Up Old Tensions

It can be recalled that Harry's supposed dissatisfaction emerged just as he achieved something he had reportedly been pushing for behind the scenes, a reunion between his young family and King Charles III.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet for a 'private afternoon visit' on Friday, 10 July, at Highgrove House, the king's country home in Gloucestershire. It was the first time in four years that the monarch had seen his grandchildren, their last meeting having taken place during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

The breakthrough did not come easily. According to reports, Harry clashed with Buckingham Palace officials over where he would stay while in Britain and was left furious when his request for Metropolitan Police protection for Meghan and the children was turned down. One account claimed the decision left him 'in tears.' IBTimes UK cannot independently verify that description, so take it lightly.

It was also reported that Meghan had initially planned to join Harry for several public appearances linked to his Invictus commitments. Those plans were abruptly scaled back amid the security row, with Meghan and the children avoiding the public eye entirely during their time in the UK.

A source told an outlet that the duchess felt 'humiliated' by the public back‑and‑forth over protection arrangements and that, while she is 'very supportive' of Harry, there was 'a lot of sadness' that she could not stand beside him at events on his home turf.

Throughout the visit, the Sussexes reportedly based themselves not at a royal residence but at Althorp, the Spencer family estate that was once home to Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. If that detail is accurate, it is a neat piece of symbolism, and perhaps not accidental.

Prince Harry 'Energised' After Family Meeting, But William 'Furious'

According to individuals present at an Invictus Games event in Birmingham after the Highgrove gathering, the meeting appeared to lift Harry's spirits. A guest said that the prince arrived 'buoyed, very happy and really energised,' with a broad smile as he walked into the venue.

Inside the palace, though, the same family reunion has reportedly deepened other fractures. Hopes that the Highgrove time‑out might herald a wider thaw with the rest of the Windsors have not, so far, been borne out.

Sources cited by some outlets claim Prince William was 'furious' that his father had hosted Harry and Meghan in such a high‑profile way and is still refusing to speak to his younger brother.

It was then reported that William's ongoing refusal to reconcile is frustrating senior courtiers who serve both the king and the heir to the throne, with one insider saying that as the Prince of Wales 'digs in his heels and refuses to make peace with his brother, the more difficult it becomes for his aides and other senior royals, who are loyal to both him and Charles.'

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The same report alleges that William views his father's willingness to welcome the Sussexes as a sign of weak leadership for a monarch, and believes Charles has been 'manipulated into all of this.' That, in turn, is said to have angered the king, who reportedly sees it as an attack on his judgement. As a result, the monarch has allegedly stopped fully briefing his elder son on private conversations with Harry.

Even so, the broader picture they sketch is familiar. A duke who, according to one editor, 'doesn't love' his new life. A duchess who feels stung by very public wrangling over security. A king trying to keep channels open with his younger son, while his heir fumes in the background.

The palace, once again, finds itself caught between personal grievances and the rigid stuff of monarchy, and the family story does not look close to a neat resolution.