Prince Harry's private VJ Day tribute has sparked a public row over motive and timing.

On 15 August 2025, the Duke of Sussex arranged for a friend to place a wreath and a handwritten letter at the Burma Star Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum, a gesture that, while quietly executed, was photographed and reported by outlets that say the note was left after Their Majesties had departed.

Within days, the moment was framed by rival narratives: some commentators hailed a respectful personal tribute to Prince Philip; others called it a calculated attempt to regain attention at a delicate moment for the royal family.

A Quiet Tribute, An Outcry

According to GB News, which says it obtained the letter, the note, headed with the Duke's 'H' cypher, was addressed to the 'Forgotten Army' and included the line, 'For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning.'

Photographs circulated online show the wreath of red poppies with a sheet bearing that cipher placed at the Burma Star Memorial after the national commemoration; several national outlets ran the images and transcriptions.

Royal commentators were split. GB News quoted Richard Fitzwilliams calling the gesture 'touching' and 'appropriately handled'; by contrast, RadarOnline published unnamed 'palace insiders' who described the move as a 'cynical PR stunt' and suggested the timing looked 'perfectly staged'.

The Primary Sources: Letter, Photos, and Timeline

The Royal Household's own material confirms that King Charles led official VJ Day commemorations on 15 August 2025 at the National Memorial Arboretum and issued a message to mark the 80th anniversary; the day's arrangements and the King's address were public and formal.

GB News, which reported the letter and reproduced its text, states that the Duke had someone place the wreath and note after the King and Queen had departed, a detail that matters for the optics because it separates Harry's gesture from the planned state commemoration.

Multiple photographic agencies and outlets later published images of the wreath and the note; the Independent and People have run the same images and transcribed portions of the message, allowing readers to verify the existence and appearance of the tribute.

Royal Context: Health, Attendance, and The Optics of Family Life

The wider backdrop is not speculation: Kensington Palace made clear public statements about the Princess of Wales' health and recovery after her surgery and treatment, and the couple have sought to balance family privacy with official duties.

Prince William has spoken recently about how the family's recent cancer diagnoses affected him, describing 2023–24 as among the most taxing periods of his life, remarks that underline the priority he and the Princess placed on recovery and family life in the months around the commemoration.

That context is central to why some observers reacted sharply: in the absence of the Prince and Princess of Wales from the national service, where the King and Queen were the visible figures of state commemoration, a separately timed tribute from an estranged family member was read by critics as poor taste or an attempt to redirect attention. RadarOnline's piece quoted palace sources who used precisely that framing.

Where interpretation diverges is the motive. Fitzwilliams' appraisal, that it was a 'touching gesture', is put against unnamed palace insiders' claims of a 'PR stunt'. The latter rests on reading intent into timing; such attributions are inherently speculative unless corroborated by sources inside the Sussex team or a candid statement from the Duke himself.