The seemingly innocent presence of Meghan Markle at Paris Fashion Week last week was not a simple celebrity jaunt; it was a key, calculated step in an unprecedented plot by senior Establishment figures to force the Duchess of Sussex's return to Britain.

Following Prince Harry's emotional declaration in May that he 'can't see a world' in which he would bring his wife and children back to the UK, Meghan's sudden trip to Europe has sparked serious questions.

Adding a layer of bizarre irony to the event, the French capital was, of course, the place where Harry's mother, Princess Diana, was tragically killed after she voluntarily gave up her official police protection.

Now, the full, shocking details of the plan—backed by some senior politicians and courtiers—can be revealed. Richard Eden, a royal expert, has even discovered its codename: 'Project Thaw.'

The audacious aim is to 'warm up' the Duke and Duchess's 'frosty relationships' with the rest of the Royal Family and the British people, ultimately serving to undermine the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Paris Stroll and The 'Second Husband'

Given Prince Harry's intense security concerns for his family—concerns so deep he was prepared to sue his father's Government at great personal expense—Meghan's first visit to Europe in over two years raised immediate flags. Harry was conspicuously absent from the trip.

The Companion: Meghan was accompanied by Markus Anderson, the 'chief relationship officer' at the Soho House global chain of private members' clubs.

Anderson's relationship with the Duchess is so close that he has been described as her 'second husband.' The PR Play: The 'Project Thaw' architects believe the perfect move was to secure photos of Meghan 'being greeted with kisses by the European fashion pack as well as Vogue supremo Dame Anna Wintour.' The logic is simple: 'This trip is all part of the 'thaw' process,' a friend of the California-based couple confirmed.

This deliberate effort to polish Meghan's image is a direct response to the massive hardening of attitudes that followed the couple's 2020 decision to quit royal duties and move to North America.

'Project Thaw': How the Plot Aims to Undermine Prince William and Kate

The entire plot is designed to create a direct and debilitating rivalry with the Prince and Princess of Wales, who have become the face of the slimmed-down monarchy. The frosty relationship between the Sussexes and Britain 'iced over completely' after they voiced public criticism of the Royal Family to Oprah Winfrey, in their Netflix series, and in Harry's 'tawdry memoir,' Spare.

The 'thaw' process is building on the perceived success of Prince Harry's recent solo visit to Britain last month, where he carried out charity engagements and, crucially, was invited to Clarence House for tea with King Charles. This marked the first face-to-face meeting between father and son in 19 months.

Political Backing: The plot has even secured high-level political support. Harry's subsequent visit to Kyiv saw him arrive on the same train to the war-torn Ukrainian capital as the newly appointed Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper. Sources allegedly 'understand that Ms Cooper is among the Establishment figures who admire the duke and want him to play a bigger part in public life.'

The plot has even secured high-level political support. Harry's subsequent visit to Kyiv saw him arrive on the same train to the war-torn Ukrainian capital as the newly appointed Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper. Sources allegedly 'understand that Ms Cooper is among the Establishment figures who admire the duke and want him to play a bigger part in public life.' Harry's Hope: While in Kyiv, Harry told The Guardian that he hoped to return to Britain with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie, aged six, and Princess Lilibet, four. 'This week has definitely brought that closer,' he claimed.

The Next Step: Bearing 'Humble Pie'

The next planned move in the plot—or 'process' as their pals prefer to put it, 'suggesting a natural progression'—is the couple's first joint visit to Britain since they attended a charity engagement in September 2022, before staying on for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

'Meghan will return to Britain before the year is out,' the friend reportedly tells the author, adding jokingly that she will be 'bearing humble pie.'

However, the royal expert questions whether 'bearing humble pie - and eating it, presumably - is sufficient to placate the Royal Family or the British people.' He insisted he won't be tasting a slice until she apologises to 'senior royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales for the profound hurt that she and her husband have caused.'

The full extent of the 'Project Thaw' plot reveals a cynical attempt by influential Establishment figures to undermine the future of the monarchy by forcing Meghan Markle's return to Britain.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may hope their arrival will 'melt' public hostility, the Royal Expert Richard Eden insists that nothing short of a full apology to Prince William and Catherine will suffice. The coming months will determine if this unprecedented scheme succeeds in forcing a new, damaging rivalry onto the royal stage.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reps for comments.