Prince Harry reportedly froze out his old pals after he tied the knot with Meghan Markle. But, now in a shocking development his childhood friend Tom Inskip, affectionately called Skippy has rejected the idea of naming the royal his child's godfather. The two used to be inseparable, with Skippy known as Harry's wingman due to their wild holidays together.

Tom Inskip and his wife Lara are expecting their first child. Insiders are speculating that Skippy dropped the idea of naming Prince Harry as his first child's godfather because of the "hijacking" of their 2017 wedding by Meghan Markle. Harry was an usher at Skippy's wedding to literary agent Lara in Jamaica. However, It was one of Meghan's first appearances with Harry.

"Although they said they didn't mind at the time, Lara and Skippy are now telling friends they are furious with Meghan and Harry because, on reflection, they believe their wedding was hijacked by their presence and their demands, including asking for guests not to use their mobile phones," a source said speaking to Daily Mail.

"It would have been fine were it not for the fact that they were then left off the list for the Royal Wedding evening reception a year later. Some friends hoped that the birth of his first child would have been an opportunity for Skippy to extend an olive branch to Harry. But instead of asking him to be a godfather, he has decided to keep the door closed," the insider added.

Harry and Meghan are love-bombing another of their old pal. Harry's friend Charlie van Straubenzee and wife Daisy are also expecting their first child.

"Meghan has reportedly been sending Daisy some of Archie's old baby clothes and has made it clear she or Harry would love to be called up for godparent duties. Lara and Tom can't work out why another couple are feeling the love and they aren't. Skippy bent over backwards for Harry," another source said.