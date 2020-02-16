Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted publicly for the first time since their royal exit in January. On Friday, the couple were pictured after embarking from a commercial flight at the Victoria International Airport, British Colombia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked happy as they carried their own luggage.

Meghan Markle exited first while Prince Harry followed behind his wife. They were accompanied by members of their security team. Their nine-month-old son Archie was not to be seen, according to Daily Mail.

The duchess meant business in a black jacket over a blue and white pinstriped, button-down shirt. A pair of sunglasses was tucked in front. She wore black skinny jeans, matching pumps and carried a duffel bag and a laptop case. Harry wore a light gray pullover over blue jeans, gray and white Adidas sneakers and a brown baseball cap and carried a gray suitcase.

The couple was returning from the US after making a surprise visit to the Stanford University in California, where they brainstormed with professors and other academics for creating their charity.

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan also attended a private investment summit sponsored by JPMorgan in Miami, Florida. The British prince gave a keynote speech at the summit in the presence of billionaires. It was the couple's first joint public appearance since their royal exit announcement.

Jan. 7, in London. A day later, they announced they were stepping back as "senior members" of the royal family. They said in their royal exit announcement that they would "work to become financially independent." The couple also added that they would split their time between the UK and North America.

Buckingham Palace later said in a statement that Harry and Meghan would no longer receive public funds, but could get an allowance from Prince Charles.

Recently there were reports that Harry and Meghan were looking for a house in Los Angeles for the summer. The former "Suits" actress's mother Doria Ragland also lives in LA.

Meanwhile, in the work front, Meghan has done a voiceover with Disney. Besides, Harry is producing a mental health series for Apple TV+ along with Oprah Winfrey. The prince is also reportedly in talks with Goldman Sachs for their "Talks at GS" online interview series.