Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are likely to cancel their official visit to Pakistan scheduled for autumn this year. The royal couple may be reconsidering their decision to travel to Pakistan amid tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi due to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the constitution, which gave special status to Kashmir.

Kensington Palace announced on their Twitter in June that the royal couple were scheduled to undertake an official trip to Pakistan in autumn, on the request of the FCO.

Further details will be advised in due course.

The visit would have been Prince William and Kate's first ever visit to Pakistan, and their first official visit together in 18 months. The visit would be especially important, as this would be the first visit by a British royal couple to Pakistan since 2006.

Prince Charles and Camilla visited Islamabad in 2006. Queen Elizabeth II had visited Pakistan twice -- 1961 and 1997. Princess Diana had visited the country in 1991.

However, after the scrapping of the special status of Kashmir and growing tensions between India and Pakistan, the couple's visit to Pakistan looks highly unlikely. There hasn't been any official statement so far from the Kensington Palace.

"Clearly the situation arising from India's recent revoking of the special status of the disputed region of Kashmir, which is administered by India, will be monitored closely by the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office," said Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert speaking to Express UK. Keeping the situation in mind, he said that it will eventually be decided whether the visit will take place.

A statement reportedly released by the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, also says that the visit of the royal couple is uncertain because of the situation and the tensions between both the countries.

After the abrogation of Article 370, there have been tensions in the region. There was a complete blackout of communications including telephone and Internet connection. It has been partially restored now, but a ban on public gatherings and demonstrations were also in place.