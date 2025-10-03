Prince William has rarely spoken as openly about the struggles of royal life as he did during a surprising encounter at Windsor Castle with Canadian actor Eugene Levy, who was filming an episode of his Apple TV+ travel series The Reluctant Traveller.

While Levy expected a lighthearted tour, what unfolded was one of William's most candid conversations yet about family, grief, and the extraordinary challenges of the past year.

Reflecting on the cancer diagnoses of both his wife, Princess Kate, and his father, King Charles III, William told Levy it had been 'the hardest year I've ever had.' According to Levy, the prince suggested the experience had reshaped his perspective, 'It changes what's ... truly important.'

Sitting in a Windsor pub, William also expressed admiration for his loved ones, 'I'm so proud of my wife and my father, for how they've handled all of last year. My children have managed brilliantly as well.'

Kate revealed in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer, but has since gone into remission.

The King, meanwhile, continues to undergo treatment. Buckingham Palace has shared a few details, but Charles himself has occasionally joked about his age and health. During a hospital visit in Smethwick, he quipped, 'That's the terrible thing I'm discovering. Bits don't work so well when you get past 70.'

Moving Toward a 'Fresh Start'

Against this backdrop, the Wales family is preparing for a significant change. A spokesperson confirmed that William and Kate will move later this year with their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, into Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom home in Windsor Great Park worth an estimated $21 million.

'Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind,' a source told The Sun. The couple has reportedly pledged to cover all renovation costs privately and will not employ live-in staff.

For William, Windsor is also a place filled with memories of his late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. 'I do miss my grandmother, and my grandfather,' he told Levy, noting that Windsor, in particular, felt like her presence lingered there.

King Charles' Health and Legacy

The King's own cancer diagnosis has prompted public speculation about both his health and the monarchy's future. While some reports describe his illness as 'incurable but manageable,' royal insiders suggest Charles remains determined to carry out his duties.

During recent engagements, including US President Donald Trump's state visit, he has appeared in good spirits.

Still, there is a sense of urgency surrounding the King's legacy. Royal commentator Camilla Tominey told the Daily Telegraph that Charles may 'die with cancer, but not of cancer,' adding that his rigorous treatment has helped stabilise his condition.

Furthermore, William's openness during the Levy encounter shows a side of him the public rarely sees: vulnerable, reflective, and deeply shaped by the events of the past two years. 'History can be a weight, an anchor,' he said during the tour of Windsor Castle. 'If you're too attached to the past, you can't have flexibility. And I like a little bit of change.'