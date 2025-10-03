During the 2025 state visit of US President Donald Trump, the UK government reportedly spent around £50,000 to replace dozens of American flags. The replacements were ordered after the US embassy objected to the shade of red used on the originals.

Officials arranged for 66 flags to be swapped after the embassy requested a brighter 'cherry red' rather than the standard R01 red used in Britain. The change required a rush order from the UK's official ceremonial flag supplier.

The decision has since sparked debate about symbolism, protocol and public spending. Critics have questioned whether taxpayers should cover such costs for what some see as a purely aesthetic issue, while others argue that diplomatic detail leaves little room for compromise.

Supplier's Account

Nick Farley, managing director of the Flag Consultancy, told The Telegraph that the flags were originally produced in R01 red, but the US delegation insisted on a stronger shade.

'The Americans decided that the red we use, which is called R01, wasn't right for them, and that they wanted a cherry red instead, so we had to buy all new flags for this visit,' he said. Farley added that the new versions appeared more vivid than some of the Union Jack flags flown alongside them.

​​Each flag cost around £800, bringing the total to approximately £52,800. Farley suggested that some of the older flags kept in storage may also have faded over time, which could have influenced the rejection. The replacement flags were hand-sewn by the Flag Consultancy, which supplies ceremonial flags for state events in the UK. Farley said samples of the cherry red versions were compared side-by-side with Union Jack shades to ensure consistency.

Diplomatic and Public Response

The matter drew widespread attention after being reported in the press. Some commentators described the change as excessive deference to the visiting delegation, while others noted that strict colour standards are a long-standing feature of diplomatic protocol, according to The Guardian.

The US embassy has not commented publicly. The replacement flags were flown along The Mall and near Windsor Castle, highly visible locations for the state visit ceremonies.

Reaction among the public has been mixed. Some argued that tens of thousands spent on flags seemed unnecessary when public finances remain under scrutiny. Others pointed out that colours and emblems are treated as highly symbolic in diplomacy, where even minor deviations risk being interpreted as disrespect.

Britain had to change the shade of red on the US flags before Trump's visit in September.



The American side's request to taxpayers cost more than 50,000 pounds sterling (about $67,000), said Nick Farley, head of The Flag Consultancy, to The Telegraph:

+1 pic.twitter.com/rH9cJ3ICJE — Avinash K S🇮🇳 (@AvinashKS14) October 2, 2025

The Mall in London not visited by US Prez on 2nd State Visit was decked out in American flags had to be replaced as wrong shade of red, not the one used on Union Flag! The new brighter red cost UK taxpayers £50,000+ because 66 hand-sewn flags worth £800 each having to be ordered! pic.twitter.com/C0r1oH3ctH — Diana Speaks (@Diana6197Davis) October 2, 2025

Why It Matters

Flag usage during state visits is usually subject to careful checks. Samples are typically submitted to embassies for approval in advance. As Farley explained, 'Countries find it insulting if we get our colours wrong'. For governments, the cost of ensuring accuracy is balanced against the potential consequences of causing offence.

This case highlights the tension between protocol and public perception. On one hand, the replacement ensured that displays met the expectations of a high-profile US delegation. On the other, the £50,000 bill intensified criticism of spending on state occasions.

The decision to replace 66 US flags may seem minor, limited to a question of red shades. Yet the money involved and the attention it attracted underline how even small ceremonial details can prompt wider debate about symbolism, diplomacy and value for money.