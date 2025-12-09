Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) are facing new scrutiny after allegations that its personnel spied on a US base in southern Israel.

The claims emerged on Monday, 8 December 2025, and centre on a facility built to monitor the Israel-Gaza ceasefire.

The reports say Israeli operatives recorded discussions inside the site. The issue has raised concern among US forces and allied staff. The focus is now on how the recordings happened and why they were made.

IDF Allegedly Spies on US Base

The surveillance claims involve the Civil-Military Coordination Centre, located in the industrial zone of Kiryat Gat. The site sits inside a logistics building about 20 kilometres from the Gaza border. It hosts staff from the US, Israel, and more than 20 partner countries.

According to The Guardian, sources briefed on the matter say Israeli operatives recorded meetings held inside the base. These accounts describe open recordings and other covert efforts.

Diplomats and officials working in the CMCC raised early concerns. They feared that sensitive information could be collected and then used in ways they did not intend.

Several countries reportedly warned their teams to limit what they shared inside meetings. The concerns came from unnamed officials who knew of internal disputes.

These individuals spoke after learning of disagreements over the recordings.

Israeli Military Denies Accusations

The Israeli military rejects all claims of spying. In a statement, officials called the allegations false. They said the idea that IDF staff gathered intelligence on partners was 'absurd.'

The military explained that meetings are documented. They said this is done through agreed protocols.

The IDF said all discussions in the CMCC are unclassified. It added that documenting meetings is part of standard procedure.

The military declined to say if US officials asked it to stop recording inside the site.

US Commander Orders Israeli To Stop Spying

The US response has been firm, with the commander of US forces at the CMCC, Lt Gen Patrick Frank, asking his Israeli military counterpart to meet him after hearing the claims.

During this meeting, he instructed the Israeli side to stop recording activity inside the base. Sources say he told the officer that the recording 'has to stop here.'

US and allied staff were already limiting what they shared. They did so out of fear that private material might be misused. Frank's request aims to stop the practice and reduce tension inside the mixed-nationality facility.

He plans further talks with the Israeli side to address the issue.

US Base Used for Monitoring Israel-Gaza Ceasefire

The CMCC opened in October 2025. It was created to oversee the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza. It also coordinates humanitarian aid.

The site holds discussions on aid delivery and strategic planning for Gaza's future. It supports the long-term framework aligned with a broader political plan for the region.

Inside the CMCC, daily aid routes and entry rules are reviewed. The base also handles lists of restricted items.

These include materials Israel defines as dual-use. Diplomats say the CMCC helped remove at least one barrier linked to aid items.

The allegations are serious because the centre holds sensitive material. Staff discuss ceasefire needs and humanitarian routes.

Many fear that secret recordings could harm aid operations. Others worry that Israel could gain leverage over planning decisions.

The site does not include Palestinian representatives. Its structure places the US on the top floor, partner nations in the middle, and Israel at the bottom.

Officials describe the base as complex and politically sensitive. This makes any surveillance claims even more concerning.