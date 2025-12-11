Iceland has become the fifth country to announce its withdrawal from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest. The decision follows similar moves by Spain, Slovenia, Ireland and the Netherlands, all of whom announced boycotts after organisers confirmed the participation of Israel in next year's event in Vienna.

In a statement reported by the BBC, Icelandic national broadcaster RÚV director-general Stefan Eiriksson said, 'There is no peace or joy connected to this contest as things stand now. On that basis, first and foremost, we are stepping back while the situation is as it is.'

RÚV also said that Israel's participation in the contest had 'created disunity among both members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the general public.'

The executives of Ireland's broadcast network announced a boycott of the contest on Wednesday.

'The Song Contest and Eurovision have always had the aim of uniting the Icelandic nation but it is now clear that this aim cannot be achieved and it is on these program-related grounds that this decision is taken,' RÚV said in its official statement, published by Eurovision World.

The network also said it has not yet decided whether it will host Söngvakeppnin next year. Traditionally, this annual music competition selects Iceland's Eurovision entry.

Eurovision's Response to Withdrawals

The BBC also reported the reaction of Eurovision to Ireland's decision not to join the contest. Eurovision director Martin Green said, 'We respect the decision of all broadcasters who have chosen not to participate in next year's Eurovision Song Contest and hope to welcome them back soon.'

The participation of Israel in Eurovision became a source of escalating tension due to the ongoing war in Gaza and the issues about the voting and campaigning processes. During Eurovision 2025, there was an allegation that the government of Israel tried to influence the public vote, which resulted in a second-place win for the country.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) revised the voting rules in November to limit governments' influence and coordinate promotional efforts for their country's entry. While they did not mention Israel, the EBU announced that they will discourage 'disproportionate promotion campaigns,' particularly those conducted by state agencies and governments.

'From next year, fans will only be able to cast 10 votes instead of 20, and new measures will target fraudulent or co-ordinated voting activity. The juries will also return to the Semi-finals,' the organisation said.

Poland Decides to Join Next Year's Contest

While Ireland chose to participate in the boycott, Poland announced Wednesday that it will stay in the contest lineup. 'We are aware of the scale of tensions surrounding the upcoming edition. We understand the emotions and concerns,' Polish broadcaster TVP said.

'However, we believe that Eurovision still has a chance to once again become a space filled with music - and only music. We are giving it that chance, just as the vast majority of EBU members are.'

The full list of countries that will participate in the 70th-anniversary edition of the Eurovision Song Contest next year, to be held at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria will be revealed by the EBU before Christmas.