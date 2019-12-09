British star Daniel Radcliffe shared his thoughts and feelings about Meghan Markle getting a lot of negative attention from the British press and says she lives a crazy life.

The "Harry Potter" star sympathised with the Duchess of Sussex, and shared his concerns for her and her husband Prince Harry's well being amid their battle with the British press. In an interview with People Now, he said he can empathise with the royal couple because he too had his share of negative media scrutiny at such a young age.

He acknowledged that what he experienced does not amount to what the Duke and Duchess are going through now. His is just "a fraction" of what they have to deal with when it comes to the press.

"I don't take a huge interest [in the royals]," Radcliffe said, but noted that it was impossible to ignore how Duchess Meghan had been treated because of the media coverage.

"I feel really terrible for Meghan Markle." the actor said as he had heard that she was "being treated to the full force of the British media."

The 30-year-old "Horns" actor then remarked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship. He revealed that he always thought that they have a sweet relationship. Radcliffe marvelled at how the former "Suits" actress remains dedicated to her husband despite what she has to go through to be considered a member of the royal family.

"...Because I was like, 'She must love you, if she wants to get involved in this crazy life. It must be insane," Radcliffe continued.

The actor is just among the many celebrities who have voiced their support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, amid their battle with the British press. Kim Kardashian said she can empathise with the couple's need to have a secure and safe place to live their life as a family and to take some time away when they need it.

Likewise, supermodel Naomi Campbell admitted that she does not know how Megham Markle deals with the negativity. But she is glad that Meghan Markle has "taken action to defend herself."

Celebrities shared their support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they voiced their concerns against the negative treatment from the British press in their ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey."