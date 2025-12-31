In an era where global stability feels increasingly fragile, the appetite for understanding what lies around the corner has never been more voracious. While economists and political analysts crunch data to forecast the future, others look to more ethereal sources.

Among them is Nicolas Aujula, a London-based hypnotherapist and self-proclaimed psychic who has garnered headlines for allegedly predicting the Covid-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the fire at Notre Dame.

Now, the 39-year-old seer has turned his gaze to 2026, painting a picture of a year defined by medical anomalies, political upheaval, and a dramatic shift in the fortunes of the world's most famous figures.

Aujula, who operates from his clinic in west London, has released a series of startling visions for the coming years, but none are quite as unsettling as his warning of a 'mysterious illness.' According to the psychic, the world may soon grapple with a baffling health crisis characterised by symptoms akin to an aneurysm.

Coming so soon after the global trauma of the coronavirus pandemic—a catastrophe Aujula claims he foresaw years in advance—such a prediction is likely to strike a chord of anxiety with a public still recovering from the last great health emergency.

Nicolas Aujula Predicts a Dramatic 'Downfall' for Donald Trump

Perhaps the most politically explosive of Aujula's visions concerns the fate of Donald Trump. Having correctly predicted the Republican's political resurgence and 2024 election victory, the psychic now suggests the tide is about to turn violently against the former President. Aujula describes a vivid and specific vision of Trump falling whilst disembarking from a plane.

However, the psychic is careful to note that psychic imagery is often metaphorical rather than literal. 'My visions aren't something I can control. Often, they're symbolic rather than literal, which means they require interpretation,' he explains.

He posits that this image of a physical tumble could symbolise a significant political or personal 'downfall' in 2026, marking a chaotic end to the Trump era. It is a bold forecast, particularly given the current political climate, but Aujula maintains that his 'inner voice' has rarely led him astray on matters of such magnitude.

Royal Scandal and Alien Revelations: What Nicolas Aujula Sees Next

The political sphere is not the only arena facing turbulence. Aujula's prophecies extend deep into the heart of the British establishment, specifically targeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He foresees a 'public scandal' engulfing Prince Harry and Meghan, triggered not by the media, but by a betrayal from within their own circle.

'I saw an image of an angry Meghan who felt betrayed, I could sense it was someone close to her,' Aujula claims, suggesting a leak from a former staff member could be the catalyst for this new crisis.

Beyond the terrestrial drama of royals and politicians, Aujula's predictions for 2026 take a turn for the sci-fi. He anticipates a watershed moment for humanity's understanding of the cosmos, predicting major revelations involving 'aliens and UFO contact'. This coincides with a rise in what he terms 'youth-led' protests, suggesting a year of profound social unrest and discovery.

The natural world, too, appears to be in revolt in Aujula's visions. He warns of a spike in seismic activity, predicting earthquakes and volcanic eruptions across Turkey, Greece, and the Pacific Rim.

Closer to home, he envisages the UK sweltering through its hottest summer on record, leading to nationwide water rationing. This environmental chaos is coupled with a vision of a 'dangerous storm event'—one he saw as 'electric sparks flying and it going dark'—which he believes could cripple power grids and lead to tighter global travel restrictions.

Aujula's journey into the mystical began at the tender age of 17, when he fell into a deep trance and experienced 'flashbacks' of his supposed past lives. He claims to have lived as an Egyptian queen, a nun in the Himalayas, a seamstress in China, and even a lion.

'It was surreal, peaceful, and utterly life-changing,' he recalls. 'That experience led to a deep realisation—that death is not the end.'

Whether one views these predictions as genuine glimpses into the ether or merely the educated guesses of an intuitive observer, Aujula's track record ensures his annual forecasts are met with fascination.

As 2026 approaches, many will be watching closely to see if his visions of mystery illnesses, political downfalls, and alien contact move from the realm of the clairvoyant to the morning headlines.