Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street on Wednesday as the royal wrapped up a two-day state visit to Britain.

The pair discussed trade and investment at the meeting, which came as the UK pursues a free-trade deal with oil-rich Gulf states.

Starmer's Labour government, elected in July, is hoping to conclude an agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council's six nations: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

It has staked its credibility on a pledge to grow the economy and says a GCC free trade deal could boost the UK economy by some GBP1.6 billion ($2 billion) and open up lucrative markets to British firms.

Welcoming the emir to his Downing Street residence, Starmer praised the "strong partnership" between the two countries, saying there was "so much more that we can do together... alongside the investment that we're able to announce today".

That was a reference to an earlier announcement on Wednesday that will see Qatar invest GBP1 billion ($1.3 billion) in Britain to pursue climate technologies.

Starmer also thanked the emir for his "vital role" in the Middle East, where Qatar has acted as a mediator since the October 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel.

Qatar has faced criticism over its human rights record, in particular its criminalisation of same-sex relationships.

Asked before the meeting whether Starmer would raise human rights concerns with the emir, his official spokesman said: "The PM is clear that where we have concerns with partners like Qatar, we will always raise them."

The emir was treated to a royal carriage procession and a lavish state banquet hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Thani, visited the Sandhurst military academy, which he attended after studying at leading private schools in Britain.

He was due to end his visit with a dinner hosted by the Lord Mayor of London and the City of London Corporation, which runs the capital's financial district.