Buckingham Palace revealed Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical monitoring at Balmoral after physicians became worried for her health.

Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and Prince William are currently travelling to Balmoral, according to Clarence House and Kensington Palace.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

A statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/2x2oD289nL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II postponed yesterday night's Privy Council meeting after her physicians recommended her to rest.

Her Majesty met departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday before appointing the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral for the first time in her reign.

Truss stated that the entire nation would be "deeply concerned" by the news and that her thoughts were with Queen Elizabeth II and her family.

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.



My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

Sky News royal journalist Rhiannon Mills reported that the royal family were told of the doctors' decision. They are reportedly adamant that there be no further speculation in the wake of false rumours that the Queen has suffered a fall.

Mills shared, "Of course, there undoubtedly is going to be concern about the Queen. It was only last night at six o'clock that we were informed by Buckingham Palace that the Queen had to pull out of conducting a Privy Council meeting which had been pencilled in yesterday evening."

The reporter added, "Last night, they said that after a full day on Tuesday, Her Majesty had accepted the doctor's advice to rest, which had meant the Privy Council meeting that she was due to be conducting, albeit remotely from Balmoral, wasn't able to go ahead."