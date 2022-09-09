Queen Elizabeth invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a sleepover in Balmoral as her way to reconnect them prior to her shocking death, a new report claimed.

The late monarch reportedly followed in the footsteps of King Charles, previously known as Prince Charles, by inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay with him on the estate while they were in the U.K. for a string of engagements.

However, it was claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle denied the invitation of King Charles. The mom of Archie and Lilibet even said some shocking allegations about the relationship of the new monarch with his second son.

Katie Nicholl told Express UK, "The Queen always has this wonderful, extended stay for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. There is a big sleepover at Balmoral, they were invited to go to that. They were also invited to go to Birkhall with the Prince of Wales, and thus far, they haven't done it."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, however, rejected Queen Elizabeth's invitation since they were not ready to fix their relationships with the other members of the royal family.

Meanwhile, King Charles was reportedly fuming after learning about what Meghan Markle said during a recent interview. The husband of Camilla, Queen Consort, allegedly saw it as a threat, so he decided to ban Prince Harry's wife from the palace.

The informant told Woman's Day, "It was meant as a threat, and Charles took it that way. When he read that, he knew Meghan was making it clear she was never going to stop this nonsense, and now it's time to do something."

It added that King Charles is presently discussing with palace lawyers what legal actions to take following Meghan Markle's most recent attacks.

The palace insider claimed, "While Her Majesty prefers to publicly ignore private issues, Charles is different. He wants her to know that she can't rely on the queen's traditional silence for much longer, and the royals will fight back."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to comment on the reports that they rejected Queen Elizabeth's invitation before her shocking demise. So, devoted supporters of the Sussex pair should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.