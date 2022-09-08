Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are in the middle of a planned visit to the U.K., will be travelling to Scotland, a spokesperson for the couple has said.

Chris Ship, the ITV News royal editor, tweeted, "Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are travelling to Balmoral Castle. They were supposed to be doing a charity event in London this evening."

After doctors ordered her to rest, the 96-year-old head of state skipped a virtual privy council meeting on Wednesday, heightening concerns about her health.

Prince Charles is currently at her side at her Scottish home, while Prince William travelled to join her.

A Clarence House spokesman said, "Their Royal Highnesses the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral." A Kensington palace spokesman said, "The Duke of Cambridge is travelling to Balmoral."

Prince Edward and wife Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, were also travelling to Balmoral, while Princess Anne was already at Balmoral, having been undertaking engagements in Scotland this week.

Newly installed U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, in a tweet, said, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time".