Coleen Rooney is no stranger to the limelight, and her fame extends far beyond being the wife of football icon Wayne Rooney. Over the years, she has cultivated her own identity as a television personality, author, and businesswoman. Her ventures include hosting television shows, penning columns, and endorsing major brands. According to Metro, Coleen's entrepreneurial efforts and media presence have established her as a formidable figure in British pop culture, further cementing her legacy beyond the football pitch.

The Love Story and Scandals

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's relationship began as a teenage romance in Liverpool. Married in 2008, they are parents to four sons—Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass. Despite their picture-perfect family, their marriage has been marred by public scandals. Reports from Wales Online detail Wayne's alleged infidelities, including paying for sex with sex workers and other indiscretions both before and after their marriage.

One of the most prominent incidents occurred in 2017, when Wayne was arrested for drink-driving in a car owned by another woman. This revelation devastated Coleen, leading her to temporarily leave their family home. However, as The Sun reports, she chose to forgive Wayne, citing the enduring love that binds their relationship. Coleen has openly discussed her decision to stand by him, sharing, "There was always love still there," reflecting her commitment to their family despite the repeated betrayals.

A Devoted Mother

As a hands-on mother of four boys, Coleen prioritises her children above all else. Her eldest, Kai, is already making strides in football, playing as a striker for Manchester United's youth team, as detailed by Hello! Magazine. Meanwhile, her younger sons, Klay, Kit, and Cass, are exploring interests in rugby and creative hobbies. Coleen ensures her family maintains a strong bond, regularly sharing moments of their life together and encouraging her children's ambitions.

The Tragedy That Shaped Her

Personal tragedy struck Coleen's life with the loss of her adopted sister, Rosie, in 2013. Rosie, who suffered from Rett syndrome, was a cherished part of the family. As Coleen recounted to BBC News, Rosie's illness and eventual passing profoundly impacted her perspective on life. Coleen described Rosie as "a sister that I never thought I was going to have" and reflected on how her resilience in the face of challenges inspired their entire family.

The Wagatha Christie Scandal

The Wagatha Christie saga began in 2019 when Coleen publicly accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking private Instagram posts to The Sun. In her now-viral revelation, Coleen explained how she planted fake stories visible only to Vardy's account to uncover the leaker. The drama escalated into a high-profile libel case, which concluded in 2022 with the court ruling in Coleen's favour.

According to BBC News, Coleen expressed relief at the outcome but described the trial as one of the most challenging experiences of her life. Her calculated investigation earned her the nickname "Wagatha Christie," solidifying her reputation as a clever and resourceful individual. The trial also exposed the complexities of trust and betrayal in her personal life, as detailed in her Disney+ documentary.

Building a £15 Million Empire

Despite the personal turmoil, Coleen has built a thriving career and amassed significant wealth. As noted by Metro, her net worth is estimated at £15 million (approximately $18,975,932.25 USD), stemming from diverse ventures such as brand endorsements, television appearances, and even a bestselling fitness DVD. Her high-profile collaboration with Disney+ for a documentary on the Wagatha Christie trial reportedly earned her £2 million.

Coleen and Wayne share a lavish £20 million mansion in Cheshire, featuring a cinema, wine cellar, and two fishing lakes. Their property portfolio extends internationally, including homes in Barbados, Florida, and Portugal. Together, they represent one of Britain's wealthiest football families, with a combined net worth nearing £200 million.

A Record-Breaking Reality Star

Coleen's recent venture into reality television is another milestone in her career. She is currently a contestant on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, where she has reportedly secured a record-breaking fee of £1.5 million ($1,897,473.19 USD), making her the highest-paid contestant in the show's history. ITV producers hope Coleen will provide insights into her life, including her experiences during the Wagatha Christie trial, adding to the season's allure.