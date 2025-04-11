Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has made headlines this week by announcing she will not seek re-election in 2026, bringing an end to her historic tenure as the state's first female governor. Reynolds, 65, revealed the news in a heartfelt video message, stating that serving as Iowa's governor has been the 'greatest honour of my life'—but it's now time to put her family first.

Her decision comes amidst her husband Kevin Reynolds' ongoing battle with cancer, a journey that has deeply impacted the couple's life and priorities. Here's everything you need to know about Kim Reynolds' decision to step down, her political legacy, personal background, and how her husband's health has played a role in her future plans.

Why Kim Reynolds Is Not Seeking Re-election

Governor Reynolds announced her decision on 11 April 2025 via a YouTube video, stating that she would not run again after her current term ends. The governor explained that the choice, though difficult, was rooted in a desire to be more present for her loved ones.

'Now it's time for me to be there for them. To help them through the next stage of life. To watch every track meet and basketball game; to see them grow before they're all grown,' she said in the video.

Reynolds acknowledged the tremendous support she has received from her family over the years and expressed that it was time to return that support. She also noted that she's confident in the continued success of the state and the Republican Party in Iowa.

Kevin Reynolds' Cancer Diagnosis

A key factor influencing her decision has been the health of her husband, Kevin Reynolds, who was diagnosed in 2023 with non-small cell lung cancer—a surprising diagnosis given that he is a non-smoker. Speaking to Gray Media, Governor Reynolds shared that they first noticed something was wrong when Kevin experienced debilitating back pain during the Iowa State Fair.

Since his diagnosis, Kevin has undergone both radiation and immunotherapy. Remarkably, the tumour—which had reached the size of a golf ball—has since dissolved. Though currently in remission, Reynolds described the cancer as a condition they now manage like a chronic illness.

'We talk about it being in remission and treating it like a chronic illness,' she said, while expressing gratitude for his continued recovery.

Her Political Journey and Historic Role

Reynolds began her political career as the Clarke County Treasurer and went on to serve in the Iowa Senate. In 2010, she was elected as Lieutenant Governor alongside Governor Terry Branstad, eventually succeeding him when he was appointed U.S. Ambassador to China in 2017.

She was elected to a full term in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. During her time in office, she championed conservative policies, including universal school choice, major tax reforms, and expanded access to mental health services, including the state's first Children's Mental Health System.

Her leadership extended beyond Iowa, with roles in the Republican Governors Association, American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, and more.

Age, Net Worth and Personal Life

Born on 4 August 1959, Kim Reynolds is currently 65 years old. She has been married to Kevin Reynolds since 1982. The couple share three daughters and are proud grandparents to 11 grandchildren.

While her exact net worth is not publicly confirmed, sources estimate it to be in the range of £800,000 to £1.2 million (USD 1 million to USD 1.5 million), based on her long-standing political career, speaking engagements, and the couple's assets.

Editor's note: This figure is derived from publicly available information related to Governor Kim Reynolds' time in office and is not connected to the SEC filing for a different individual with the same name, which pertains to a corporate insider unrelated to the governor.

Meet Kevin Reynolds: Iowa's First Gentleman

Kevin Reynolds was born in Osceola, Iowa, and raised on a 500-acre family farm. A profile on the governor's website highlights his passion for conservation and public service. He spent more than three decades working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture before retiring in 2017.

As Iowa's first-ever First Gentleman, Kevin has focused on preserving Terrace Hill—the state's historic Governor's Mansion—and advocating for natural resource education across Iowa. An avid outdoorsman, he remains deeply invested in environmental issues such as water quality and soil health.

Reaction From Political Leaders

News of Reynolds' decision prompted an outpouring of support from fellow Republican leaders. Senator Joni Ernst described her as a 'fighter who always puts Iowa first,' while Senator Chuck Grassley praised her as an 'incredible role model and mentor.'

Both senators acknowledged her contributions to transforming Iowa's political and economic landscape, and extended their best wishes to her and Kevin in the years to come.

What Comes Next for Iowa?

Though Reynolds will continue in her role until her term ends in 2026, the race to succeed her has already begun. One potential candidate is Williamsburg pastor Brad Sherman, who served a term in the Iowa House and announced his candidacy earlier this year.

Sherman, who informed Reynolds of his intentions last autumn, said: 'I wanted her to know that I'm doing this primarily because I feel like God's leading me to.'

Reynolds herself is not slowing down in the meantime. 'We have important work ahead—keeping our economy strong, supporting our families and farmers, defending our freedoms,' she affirmed in her announcement video.

A Legacy of Service

Governor Kim Reynolds leaves behind a legacy defined by firsts and resilience. From Clarke County Treasurer to Iowa's first woman governor, she has shaped state politics for over a decade with a blend of conservative values and pragmatic leadership.

While she may be stepping away from public office, her influence will be felt long after 2026—both through the policies she enacted and the generations of Iowans she inspired.

With her husband's health now a central priority, Reynolds closes this chapter with gratitude and grace: 'I could not have done this without you. Iowans have placed their trust in me, and I have done my best to honour that trust every day.'

Indeed, as she prepares to exit the political stage, Governor Reynolds' journey stands as a testament to public service grounded in family, faith, and perseverance.